Watch Apple CarPlay Being Installed on a 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo

In most of the cases, installing Apple’s CarPlay on a car isn’t necessarily rocket science, as it all comes down to just a simple head unit upgrade. 23 photos



Needles to say, this is all just a matter of hours and there are tons of tutorials out there on how to do the whole thing for the majority of car models.



But when it comes to the



Living proof is this video published on YouTube and showing the installation of CarPlay on the 2017 Macan performed by Porsche dealership Loeber Porsche.



While CarPlay can be installed on pretty much any Macan that’s newer than 2017, worth knowing is that the whole thing depends on the equipment available on the car. For example, if the Macan comes without a navigation system, owners must also install a GPS antenna. On the other hand, if the Macan lacks voice control, all you have to do is install a new steering column switch assembly that comes with the necessary functions for things like waking up Siri.



This is exactly what’s happening in the video embedded below, and as you can see for yourselves, this isn’t really an easy thing.



Worth knowing is that in the United States, the latest-generation Macan, which starts at $52,100, is available with wireless CarPlay as standard equipment. The wireless connection allows you to launch CarPlay when turning on the engine without the need for plugging in the iPhone to the car using a Lightning connector, so the experience overall is much more straightforward.



