A$AP Bari “Almost Died” in Lamborghini Urus Crash

It was a very close call for entrepreneur, fashion designer and rapper A$AP Bari, who was involved in a one-vehicle accident in New York City on Monday. 3 photos



One of A$AP Bari’s rides is was a SUV took severe damage to both the front and the rear end.



The rapper posted the images with the caption “almost died,” which is a strong indication that it was bad even without further context.







Three people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital for their injuries. The rapper was probably not among them, since he was photographed near the wreck, speaking with the police officers and not showing any signs of injury.



As per the same report, after cutting across traffic and smashing into the barriers, the tires on the Urus blew, as did most windows. Airbags also deployed. All told, the Urus could be a write-off. A$AP Bari, real name Jabari Shelton, is a member and founder of the hip-hop collective A$AP MOB and the VLONE fashion label, both based in New York City. The moniker A$AP stands for “Always Strive And Prosper” and, yes, business has been good for him and the collective.One of A$AP Bari’s rideswas a Lamborghini Urus in deep red, and it was wrecked badly in NYC on Monday. The rapper himself posted photos of the aftermath of the crash on his Instagram account, Young Lord. The IG is set to private, but you can see the photos in the gallery attached: thetook severe damage to both the front and the rear end.The rapper posted the images with the caption “almost died,” which is a strong indication that it was bad even without further context. TMZ also has photos from the crash, together with a bit more details on what happened. The rapper was in the car, but not at the wheel. Though the Urus is his, a 23-year-old woman was driving and, when she tried to get off the highway, she lost control of the vehicle, smashed into the barriers and spun out.Three people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital for their injuries. The rapper was probably not among them, since he was photographed near the wreck, speaking with the police officers and not showing any signs of injury.As per the same report, after cutting across traffic and smashing into the barriers, the tires on the Urus blew, as did most windows. Airbags also deployed. All told, the Urus could be a write-off.