Tesla Model Y Vs. Lamborghini Murciélago Drag Race Is Almost Sad

Brooks from the DragTimes YouTube channel seems to be happy with his red Model Y Performance, however, and that mood could only have gotten better after this race against a Lamborghini Murciélago that somehow wandered onto the drag strip.There's no getting around the fact the Italian supercar is old. It's been a decade since Lambo last made a Murciélago, and a lot of things happened since. One of them is the emergence of Teslas as these supreme out-of-the-box quarter-mile weapons that leave competitors no chance with their perfect launches and relentless acceleration.This Lambo, on the other hand, was built for entirely different purposes. It has a 6.2-liter V12 engine that developed 580 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque when new, which are still more than decent numbers, but its performance in a drag race is severely hampered by the lack of an all-wheel-drive system.Later Murciélagos got 640 hp (or even 670) and, but the yellow one here appears to be a standard version dating as far back as the early 2000s. It does, however, have slicks on, which should mitigate the RWD part to some degree.All the pre-talk ahead of the race seemed to point toward a close finish. Well, at least that's what the Lamborghini driver thought as he was confident enough to accept a wage on the run against the Model Y. Or maybe he knew very well what was going to happen and just didn't want to appear like a coward on camera.In the end, though, the difference wasn't in the vehicles' specs, but their drivers. As Brooks Weisblat put it, all he had to do was step on the accelerator pedal, whereas "Jimbo" in the Lamborghini had his work cut out for him. It's hard to say whether he buckled under the pressure, but his race was a complete failure. Skip to 7:30 if you don't like foreplay.