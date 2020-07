The first thing that strikes one when gazing at this design is the texture of the exposed carbon, with this being used for the entire project. Of course, mentioning the wonder material reminds us of the 1987 Countach Evoluzione concept - designed under the command of Horacio Pagani, this replaced the steel space-frame of the "standard" model with a chassis/body that relies on materials such as the said one, aluminum and Kevlar, as well as various composites. Alas, the sky-high production and servicing costs of those materials meant the vehicle never made it into showrooms.And while the Evoluzione came with carbon disc covers for the wheels, these reduced drag, but seriously limited brake cooling, which led to their demise. Well, this proposal also features wheels that aim to control the airflow, at least up front, where we have Turbofan units (they suck air from under the vehicle, keeping the brake temperature in check and generating downforce).Note that this widebody approach, which sees the vehicle feature extreme aero solutions (more on this below), takes the Sant'Agata Bolognese DNA into account, with inspiration coming from models like Sesto Elemento, Aventador, Veneno and Centenario.Speaking of airflow manipulation, other bits that serve this purpose involve the air extractors on the front wings, the NACA ducts adorning the frunk lid, as well as the complex lower front fascia.Of course, we can't overlook the widebody of the Countach, with the integration probably being its most impressive feature.We've saved the posterior description for last, as this might just be the most elaborate part of the transformation. Sure, this resembles the Aventador , but zooming in on the beast demonstrates some of the said styling nods, such as the skeleton-like structure found between the taillights, which reminds us of the sub-1,000 kg Sesto Elemento Now, as Lamborghini is preparing for the full release of its SCV12 track-only hypercar, we can't help but notice a difference between this (as well as other recent Lambo one-offs or few-offs) and the pixel model occupying the screen, which was brought to us by digital artist Karan Adivi. It all has to do with the simpler design of older Raging Bulls, which, even with such aero additions, remains pretty far from the complex styling of the said modern toys.