C8 Corvette "Hypercar" Looks Like an Upmarket Jump

Once the final styling of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette was unveiled, certain enthusiasts started wondering how the newcomer would've looked if GM had decided to stick to the front-engined layout. Of course, we relied on renderings for that (here's one of the best) and we can say the same about answering another question: what if the midship 'Vette had been taken upmarket? The pixel work we have here comes to provide a potential answer.

5 photos