C8 Corvette "Hypercar" Looks Like an Upmarket Jump

Once the final styling of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette was unveiled, certain enthusiasts started wondering how the newcomer would've looked if GM had decided to stick to the front-engined layout. Of course, we relied on renderings for that (here's one of the best) and we can say the same about answering another question: what if the midship 'Vette had been taken upmarket? The pixel work we have here comes to provide a potential answer.
For starters, the sub-$60,000 starting price of the mid-engined Corvette is a key element of the vehicle's aura. And while the Stingray is just the base model, with a host of go-faster models in the works, the look of the vehicle can only evolve so much, at least as far as the said lavish approach is concerned.
Well, the approach we have here is completely different rather than attempting to build on the production styling of the Chevy halo car. And while the image only showcases the posterior of the velocity toy, along with the profile, we'll remind you the first part of the vehicle is an opinion splitter.
We can see traditional Corvette styling cues here, such as the rear light clusters or the clean upper fascia. Nevertheless, the "wraparound" styling sets the vehicle apart, while the extremely muscular wheel arches also help with this effect.
This proposal comes from Paul Hoste, a designer at Rivian. We're talking about the American electric vehicle startup that has received funding from Amazon, with the automaker set to bring us an SUV and a pickup truck in less than a year from now.
Returning to the C8 evolution mentioned above, we've already spied the Z06 incarnation of the machine, which should land next year. Nevertheless, the following years will bring the expected array of Corvette derivatives, with the rumor mill talking about a range-topping hybrid with around a thousand ponies, which would punch into hypercar territory (you’ll find all the details available to date in the spy media story mentioned above).
Well, the approach we have here is completely different rather than attempting to build on the production styling of the Chevy halo car. And while the image only showcases the posterior of the velocity toy, along with the profile, we'll remind you the first part of the vehicle is an opinion splitter.
We can see traditional Corvette styling cues here, such as the rear light clusters or the clean upper fascia. Nevertheless, the "wraparound" styling sets the vehicle apart, while the extremely muscular wheel arches also help with this effect.
This proposal comes from Paul Hoste, a designer at Rivian. We're talking about the American electric vehicle startup that has received funding from Amazon, with the automaker set to bring us an SUV and a pickup truck in less than a year from now.
Returning to the C8 evolution mentioned above, we've already spied the Z06 incarnation of the machine, which should land next year. Nevertheless, the following years will bring the expected array of Corvette derivatives, with the rumor mill talking about a range-topping hybrid with around a thousand ponies, which would punch into hypercar territory (you’ll find all the details available to date in the spy media story mentioned above).