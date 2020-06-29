Waze Announces Brand Refresh, New Moods for Android and iPhone Users

GM Uses 3D Printing to Make New Corvettes Better Than Before

Waze continues to be one of the top navigation apps for mobile devices, and drivers see it as a critical app to beat the traffic jams in the crowded cities they live in. 6 photos



Waze is a community-driven app, as it’s entirely based on user reports, so the company’s mission to expand make everyone more involved from one end to another is a key approach going forward.



“When we decided to refresh our brand, it became more about revealing who we are, not reinventing anything. We want everyone who uses Waze to feel like they’re part of this community, not just a ‘user.”’ We wanted to bring the joy we bring to people on the road into the building blocks of the brand,” Jake Shaw, Head of Creative at Waze,



The brand refresh, which includes a new icon and an increased focus on new colors, doesn’t bring any new feature, aside from an update to the existing moods. There are now more moods, which allow drivers to pick an avatar that better describes how they feel behind the wheel.



The company says it has already implemented 30 moods and more are on their way.



“We want to represent all different types of people in all different moments on their journey, and make people smile…even when there might not be much to smile about,” Waze says.



