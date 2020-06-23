Modernized C5 Corvette Rendered by Koenigsegg Designer, Shows Sleepy Face

With the C8 Chevrolet Corvette probably being the most talked-about machine of 2020, it's only natural for all the hype to boost the popularity of its predecessors - this sort of love knows no engine placement boundaries. And this obviously applies to the C5 incarnation of the 'Vette.
We're talking about a go-fast machine that was built between 1997 and 2004, so what could one do to bring it up to contemporary design standards? The rendering that now sits on our screens delivers an impressive answer to the question, portraying a modernized incarnation of the retired Chevy halo car.
While the overall look of the fresh arrival remains almost as clean as that of the original car, the new styling cues bring a more sophisticated look, one that seems to hint at added performance.
The lower front fascia, with its sculpted profile and its LED lighting does quite a bit of lifting here, and the mélange also involves elements that remind us of other fast car badges. For one, the part-pop-up headlights seem to evoke the FD Mazda RX-7, a rotary hero whose spirit is praised by so many enthusiasts these days.
Then we have the sculpted hood and the double-bubble roof, which bring a Koenigsegg aroma. Then again, this shouldn't come as a surprise, since the restyling we have here can be considered a weekend doodle coming from Esa Mustonen, a designer serving the Swedish automotive producer.
For the record, you've seen his efforts on the Gemera, where he handled small details of the family hypercar, as well as on the entry-level hypercar proposal Angelholm shared back in April, which made for the designer's graduation thesis.
Besides, the gearhead’s spare time efforts cover a wide range of velocity monsters, with this rendering of the next-generation Nissan GT-R being an example as good as any.
While the overall look of the fresh arrival remains almost as clean as that of the original car, the new styling cues bring a more sophisticated look, one that seems to hint at added performance.
The lower front fascia, with its sculpted profile and its LED lighting does quite a bit of lifting here, and the mélange also involves elements that remind us of other fast car badges. For one, the part-pop-up headlights seem to evoke the FD Mazda RX-7, a rotary hero whose spirit is praised by so many enthusiasts these days.
Then we have the sculpted hood and the double-bubble roof, which bring a Koenigsegg aroma. Then again, this shouldn't come as a surprise, since the restyling we have here can be considered a weekend doodle coming from Esa Mustonen, a designer serving the Swedish automotive producer.
For the record, you've seen his efforts on the Gemera, where he handled small details of the family hypercar, as well as on the entry-level hypercar proposal Angelholm shared back in April, which made for the designer's graduation thesis.
Besides, the gearhead’s spare time efforts cover a wide range of velocity monsters, with this rendering of the next-generation Nissan GT-R being an example as good as any.