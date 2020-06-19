New C8 Corvette Z06 Prototype Spotted, Shows Massive X-Wing

Despite the test car being covered in heavy camo, there's no way to conceal all its added-performance details. And we have to start with that generously-sized rear wing. Heck, even without the help of rear fascia elements (Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, anybody?), this might just remind one of a Star Wars X-Wing Starfigther.
If, however, you feel this sort of road course hardware is too much for the inevitable Saturday night boulevard cruise, there's no reason to fret - the wing is expected to be offered as part of an optional performance package, probably under the Z07 nameplate.
The wheels and tires are up next, with those covers expected to conceal carbon units. Of course, these goodies, which reduce overall and unsprung weight at a cost, will also be optional and might be included in the said Z07 go-faster pack. As for the rubber wrapper around them, we're looking at Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs, the kind of stuff that track day aficionados adore (once again, these might not be the standard tires).
And while the size details are only visible by zooming in on the front tires (the numbers at the back aren't clear), it seems like the reports talking about 275/30ZR20 units up front and 21-inch wheels shod in extra-fat 3xx-section tires at the back are true.
As you can expect, those wheels conceal the type of suspension and brakes that can sustain multiple laps of abuse.
C8.R racecar (you'll find images of the motorsport version in the second part of the gallery above). And while the Z06 traditionally features a widebody, it’s not clear whether the different side air intake design featured on the racecar (as opposed to the C8 Stingray) will also be seen on the newcomer.
After all, this visual connection to the motorsport version of the midship Corvette seems only natural, especially if we considered the rumors revolving around the C8.R-derived firepower of the upcoming Z06.
While the circuit tool is animated by a 5.5-liter DOHC V8 wielding a flat-plane crankshaft, you shouldn't let the 500 hp output trick you into believing the street version of the motor will be so close to the specs of the base Stingray's 6.2-liter LT2 pushrod V8.
In fact, the lack of racing class restrictions means the upcoming production engine, which will use the LT6 moniker, might even go past the 600 hp border (keep in mind that the C7 Z06 was animated by a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 churning out 650 ponies). Of course, the setup of the engine means it should easily be able to rev well past 8,000 rpm and come with a memorable voice.
With the global health crisis and UAW protests having held back development, the C8 Corvette Z06 is expected to land as a 2022 model, which means we'll continue to spot prototypes for quite a while.The C8 Corvette model range expectations at this point
The 2023 model year should see the C8 family welcoming the E-Ray. That's right, we're talking about a hybrid mixing the LT2 of the Stingray with an electric setup expected to bring some 600 hp to the game. This should skip the widebody of the Z06, but, thanks to the front axle receiving electric power, will make for the first AWD Corvette.
The C8 Grand Sport might land for the same model year. Now, the standard GS recipe should see this derivative mixing the corner-addicted chassis of the Z06 with the base V8 of the Stingray. Then again, GM could always skip this two-model scheme and deliver a single Grand Sport… hybrid, even though the GS badge being used for hybrid hardware doesn’t seem likely, given the pure-driving-sensations nature of the label.
2024 should be the model year for the arrival of the C8 ZR1. This is expected to add a pair of turbos to that flat-plane crank LT6, thus creating the LT7. with forum chat placing the output somewhere around 850 hp (the C7 ZR1 rocked a supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 delivering 755 hp).
The 2025MY might see the ZR1 losing its traditional range-topper title. That's when the C8 Corvette Zora is expected to land. Named after Zora Arkus-Duntov, the engineer who placed the 'Vette on the high-performance map, but left this world before his mid-engined dream entered production, the future model should mix the said LT7 with electric firepower, for a grand total of around 1,000 hp.
Keep in mind the info above is not official. For instance, similar two-model hybrid range rumors were born for the 992 Porsche 911 (think gas-electric S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid) and while Zuffenhausen has confirmed the electrification of the Neunelfer, we have yet to see any such models in the showroom.
Then there's the active aero matter: while some gearheads believe this will be offered starting with the Z06, others expect it to be reserved for the ZR1 or even the Zora.
Nevertheless, one thing is clear: the velocity appetite of the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette will only grow as we move further into the decade.
