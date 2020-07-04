Alfa Romeo LaFerrari Looks Like the Ultimate Italian Hypercar

Building the perfect hypercar is much harder than it seems to be at first glance, and carmakers have been trying to find the right way to go for quite some time now.
But someone on Instagram has come up with an idea that at some level makes sense: what if two different carmakers which are both based in the same country and once had the same owner join forces to build this highly-anticipated ultimate hypercar?
And a rendering that artist Andras Veres has published online provides us with a digital look at an Alfa Romeo hypercar based on the Ferrari LaFerrari.
Despite being a face swap, the design of this Alfa Romeo LaFerrari itself doesn’t feel that odd, especially because the look of Alfa Romeo models, in general, is something that many people have praised.
And it’s not like LaFerrari is a car that you can ignore when you see it on the street.
Ferrari’s beast first saw the light of day in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show, and just as expected, the Italian manufacturer then brought it to the majority of auto shows that it attended since.
In essence a hybrid, LaFerrari is the kind of car that takes people by surprise when they check out what’s under the hood. It comes with a 6.3-liter V12 engine that is paired with one electric motor and KERS for a maximum output of 949 horsepower.
Needless to say, its performance figures are something that perfectly matches the Ferrari brand. The LaFerrari can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds and then reach 200 km/h (164 mph) in under 7 seconds. The maximum speed has been rated at 372 km/h (231 mph).
And while Alfa Romeo is a brand where a model like the LaFerrari could actually feel like home, you’d better not hold your breath for such a collaboration to happen. Just like its name suggests, the LaFerrari will just remain a Ferrari for the time being.
