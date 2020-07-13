Rear Bumper Flies Off Brand-New Model 3, Tesla Initially Invoked "an Act of God"

Video from the front. The rear view makes it look like I was driving faster than I actually was. Was driving about 10-15 MPH and not through a “flood”. @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ePHNOJdC4d

I was driving 10-15MPH getting ready to make a right turn when my back bumper decided to fly off. Tesla is refusing to cover it and told me it was “An Act Of God”. I don’t think a brand new car is supposed to fall apart in the rain... @elonmusk @Tesla @TeslaMotorsClub pic.twitter.com/RiOCKIoqgp