Modern Ferrari F40 Rendered by Lamborghini Designer, Looks Muscular

In this digital revolution age, when renderings gain extra traction with each year that passes, the sheer idea of pixel-painting a modern incarnation of an iconic machine like the Ferrari F40 is nothing new. Yet some of the projects with this theme are more special than others, and we are now here to zoom in one that comes from a Lamborghini designer.
Sure, the styling cues of this F4T, as penning master Samir Sadikhov has dubbed his creation, are memorable, but, given the influence the Turkish designer has had on the real-world automotive world, we'll start with this bit.
As highlighted on the artist's corner of the universe (more on this below), his experience involves the roles of an exterior and interior designer for Lamborghini, as well as that of an exterior designer for Rezvani Motors (Tank, anybody?), among others.
And, to answer the natural question, some of the Sant'Agata Bolognese projects he handled involved the production Urus (digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display), as well as the renderings portraying the concept car that previewed the SUV. Also, he worked on the eccentric Aventador J, sort of - while the car was penned by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the CGI images that accompanied the press release come from Sadikhov.
Now, the Ferrari F4T project was first showcased back in 2017, but, last summer, Berlin-based media production agency GDMW Design has picked up the work, digitally covering the body in a cloud-like shade of white and also-digitally placing the machine inside a studio - you can see the result in the Instagram posts below.
The F4T may remind one of an F40 that's not just younger, but also full of muscle to the extent where its proportions are different. And, given the transformation, which is quite dramatic, one might wonder what lies underneath the skin.
Well, as the monocoque study of the designer's website shows (there's a preview in the image gallery above), the eye-catching styling cues conceal a complex architecture, as if the project was headed for production - no, there's no sign of such an initiative. But this doesn't take away the spectacular nature of the project, which seems to continue its evolution as we move further into the new decade.
