Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren “Vision Concept” Hyper GT Looks Amazing

As far as the road-going SL is concerned, Mercedes-Benz didn’t make the best Super Leicht ever. Not even AMG, but a British company called McLaren. You may have heard of it from Formula 1 and its road-going automotive division.
Jokes aside, the SLR McLaren produced from 2003 to 2010 is a supercar wrapped in a grand-touring package. To understand how impressive this fellow is, remember that the final incarnation of the SL 65 has 630 PS (621 horsepower) to offer from a 6.0-liter V12 with a couple of turbochargers. The special-edition model, on the other hand, pumps out 626 PS (617 horsepower) from 5.4 liters and a blower.
The numbers on a paper don’t tell the whole story. During its day, the SLR McLaren could easily keep up with the likes of the Porsche Carrera GT and Ferrari Enzo, proper supercars with the engine in the middle instead of the front axle.
Also important to highlight, try to imagine an SLR McLaren next to an SL 65 or the 63 series. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the rarest of the lot wins the beauty contest, and that’s saying something about the legacy of the super grand tourer.
Its legacy lives on in the heart and mind of digital artist Georgi Bozhkov, who reimagined the C199 as a modern-day machine. A hyper GT if you will, to quote McLaren themselves when they rolled out the three-seat Speedtail hypercar.
Longer and more fluid in design than the original, the “Mercedes-Benz SLR-AMG Vision Concept” features centerlock wheels over yellow brake calipers, a color that serves as a reference to the German flag. The painted vents on the front fenders, right behind the wheels, bring the point home with not one but two flags.
The long hood and short deck represent the classic recipe for an elegant coupe – be it a sports car or a grand tourer – while the glasshouse as well as the roofline are obviously inspired by the GT series. “This is a project that I started in 2018 while I was abroad,” says Georgi. “When I first saw the SLR Vision for the first time in 1999, I told myself that this was a work of art,” continues the pixel artist.
SLR Vision is the concept that predates the road-going car, and ever since the SLR McLaren went out of production, the three-pointed star and Macca didn’t collaborate again. There are two reasons for this, starting with Formula 1.
Instead of an engine supplier, Mercedes left the Woking team to focus on what was once known as Brawn GP. The team went on to win every title in the hybrid era of Formula 1, namely six drivers' titles and six constructors' titles. Secondly, AMG didn’t want to sit in the shadow of McLaren collabs.
