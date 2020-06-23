New Spy Photos Show Mercedes-AMG ONE Still Testing 3 Years After Its Debut

4 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Meets Lewis Hamilton at the Race Track, EV Mode Confirmed

After collaboration with McLaren to create the SLR McLaren , the three-pointed star took a different approach to performance. Not only did Mercedes return as a works team in Formula 1, but AMG has turned into a fully-fledged performance division that has yet to reach its potential. 13 photos Aufrecht Melcher Grossaspach car to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.



Above it, the Mercedes- AMG ONE hypercar is still testing to ensure that everything is sorted out before deliveries kick off next year. The concept was revealed with great pomp and circumstance at the 2017 International Motor Show Germany by Lewis Hamilton, and the most successful Formula 1 driver on the grid has also helped developed the road racer.



The latest spy shots were taken by the carparazzi “at a secret test location” which features a high-speed oval section and a few winding parts with elevation changes. In all likelihood, Mercedes-AMG is fine-tuning the chassis and suspension for real-life driving scenarios while monitoring the extreme heat generated by the V6 turbo as well as the downforce characteristics.



Although it’s similar to the Ferrari F50, the ONE is a different animal. Formula 1 has evolved a lot between these two special editions, now featuring hybrid power units instead of screaming V12s. Adapting a race engine for road use is a serious undertaking, which is why the hypercar that will be built in the UK needs



