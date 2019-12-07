2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Meets Lewis Hamilton at the Race Track, EV Mode Confirmed

Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck

The Valkyrie from Aston Martin may have double the cylinders and a higher redline, but Mercedes-AMG has the upper hand with the ONE because it’s a Formula 1 car for the road. The turbocharged V6 underhood comes straight from Brixworth, the home of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains. 67 photos



Only 275 will ever be made, and each needs an engine rebuild every 50,000 kilometers (31,070 miles) because F1 technology sacrifices long-term reliability for top-notch performance. Starting price? Make that $2.7 million, thank you!



After joining the concept on stage in Geneva, six-time champ



Mercedes says this is the first time Lewis and the ONE meet on the track, and #LH44 certainly likes the car. “It’s like a bullet, (…) the sound is pretty much the same as it is in the racecar,” said the most dominant Formula 1 driver on the grid, the champion of the 2019 season and worst nightmare of the Ferrari boys.



Developed in Affalterbach at the AMG headquarters, the ONE will be completed at Brackley where the Formula 1 team is based. The promo clip uploaded to YouTube further confirms that EV Mode is on the table, and chances are the electric range of the plug-in hybrid hypercar won’t surpass the 25-km mark (up to 16 miles).



The delivery date of the ONE has been pushed back a couple of times, and as it happens, expecting customers need to look forward to 2021 for the first cars to roll off the assembly line. Coincidence or not, 2021 is also the first year for



