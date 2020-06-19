Mechatronik "Project 107" Isn't Your Typical Mercedes Pro-Touring Restomod

A classic by all accounts, the R107/C107 series was sold in great numbers because it was the right car at the right time for Mercedes-Benz. However, a tuning shop in Germany has a different idea about the meaning of “right car.”
Three-pointed star specialist Mechatronik is the company in question, and Project 107 is how the restomod is called. To be revealed next summer, the camouflaged prototype previews “the next chapter in our New-Tech Series.”
Put bluntly, New and Tech suggest that Mechatronik is reimagining a classic car with modern bits and bobs. The M-Coupe, M-Cabrio, and M-SL are available to order at the time of reporting with a choice of three engines.
All of them utilize the M113 series V8, available in three different displacements. The newest member of the family, however, is different.
A simple look under the hood reveals that we’re dealing with the snarling leviathan that Merc calls M156. Breathing out through a central exhaust system with two rounded tips, the motor sounds eerily similar to the C63.
The prototype also features U.S. headlamps instead of the sealed beams of European models, double-spoke wheels from AMG, and no grille whatsoever to protect the radiator. Zooming in on Project 107 reveals a pair of Recaro bucket seats and a no-nonsense roll cage painted in black. In other words, Mechatronik has gone down the pro-touring route for impeccable handling.
You can tell from the slippin’ and slidin’ in the following video that Project 107 can hold its own in the twisties, leading us to believe that chassis and suspension mods are on offer. A question, however, remains unanswered.
Why is this R/C107 camouflaged even though everyone knows how an SL/SLC looks? Mechatronik appears to have worked its magic in terms of aerodynamics as well, and the flared wheel arches are intriguing in their own right. A bit of carbon fiber here and there wouldn’t come as a surprise because fewer pounds translate to better handling and performance.
