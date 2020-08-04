This 1967 Pontiac GTO Spent 25 Years in a Barn and Still Looks Fabulous

The 1967 Pontiac GTO introduced quite a lot of changes for the famous muscle car lineup, including not only styling tweaks, such as a new design for the taillights, but also under-the-hood upgrades like a single 4-barrel Rochester Quadrajet carburetor instead of the Tri-Power system used on the previous models.
The lineup comprised three different body styles, namely hardtop, convertible, and coupe. Of the three, the coupe was the one that’s the hardest to find these days, as Pontiac built only a little over 7,000 such units (versus 9,500 convertible GTOs and more than 65,000 hardtops).
And the GTO that we have here, which someone is selling on eBay, is not only one of these 7,000 coupes, but it’s also one that still looks fabulous.
According to the owner, the GTO spent no less than 25 years in a barn and has absolutely no rust. The paint also appears to be in a pretty good condition, and the Landau roof too looks like it’s almost brand-new.
The eBay listing indicates that the car “purrs like a tiger” thanks to the 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 engine still working like on day one. The 400ci unit was offered in 1967 with three different outputs between 335 hp and 360 hp, but the seller doesn’t provide any information as to how much power the engine on this barn find model develops.
On the other hand, they claim the car is ready to serve as a daily companion, as it “drives straight” and comes “with no alignment or shaking issues.” The interior also seems to be in good condition, and there’s a chance the leather seats don’t require any fixes either.
As for the price of this rare barn find, it’ll probably end up costing a small fortune. The car has only been recently been listed for auction on eBay, and the starting bid is set at $30,000.
