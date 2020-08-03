Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500SE" Promises 40 More Horsepower Over Stock Car

Following the Carroll Shelby Signature Edition, the mad professors at Shelby American have rolled out the GT500SE Signature Edition. It’s not a cheap upgrade, though, at $29,995 excluding the donor vehicle.
Limited to 100 units, this fellow boasts at least 40 more horsepower from an upgraded supercharger pulley. A high-volume heat exchanger and intercooler are also featured, along with performance half shafts, front and rear springs as well as sway bars, a recalibrated suspension, caster camber plates, and 20- by 11- and 11.5-inch wheels wrapped in very sticky rubber shoes.
On the visual front, the exterior benefits from a dry carbon-fiber hood with more vents than stock, hood struts and Shelby locks, billet engine caps, stripes, special badging, and a CSM numbered engine plaque. One more plaque is found inside the car, along with plusher leather for all four seats.
But wait, there’s more! If you have a little more cash burning through your pocket, then the “Wide Body” option should be taken intro consideration. Painted stripes, a carbon-fiber package, rear-seat delete with a harness bar, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires are some highlights.
Shelby American recommends feeding the 5.2-liter Predator cross-plane crankshaft V8 with 93-octane pump gas. A little lower and 30 pounds lighter thanks to the carbon-fiber hood, the GT500Se is “eligible for further upgrades in the future” according to the Las Vegas-based company.
Each sale benefits the Carroll Shelby Foundation, and on top of that, customers are treated to Team Shelby memberships. Like every other over-the-top performance pony car with the slitherin’ logo, the Signature Edition will be documented in the official Shelby American Registry.
The question is, does the GT500SE have what it takes to hold or increase its value like Shelbys from the 1960s? It’s pretty hard to imagine that, more so because the V8 engine isn’t dead yet and Ford is certain to come up with an even more powerful GT500 for the S650 generation.
On the visual front, the exterior benefits from a dry carbon-fiber hood with more vents than stock, hood struts and Shelby locks, billet engine caps, stripes, special badging, and a CSM numbered engine plaque. One more plaque is found inside the car, along with plusher leather for all four seats.
But wait, there’s more! If you have a little more cash burning through your pocket, then the “Wide Body” option should be taken intro consideration. Painted stripes, a carbon-fiber package, rear-seat delete with a harness bar, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires are some highlights.
Shelby American recommends feeding the 5.2-liter Predator cross-plane crankshaft V8 with 93-octane pump gas. A little lower and 30 pounds lighter thanks to the carbon-fiber hood, the GT500Se is “eligible for further upgrades in the future” according to the Las Vegas-based company.
Each sale benefits the Carroll Shelby Foundation, and on top of that, customers are treated to Team Shelby memberships. Like every other over-the-top performance pony car with the slitherin’ logo, the Signature Edition will be documented in the official Shelby American Registry.
The question is, does the GT500SE have what it takes to hold or increase its value like Shelbys from the 1960s? It’s pretty hard to imagine that, more so because the V8 engine isn’t dead yet and Ford is certain to come up with an even more powerful GT500 for the S650 generation.