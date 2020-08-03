Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500SE" Promises 40 More Horsepower Over Stock Car

More on this:

1 C6 Corvette With LOMA GT2 Widebody Kit and Thule Roof Box Puts Down 715 RWHP

2 Twin-Turbo C8 Chevrolet Corvette Engine Blown Up by Popular YouTuber

3 Classic MINI Cooper Gets Honda B18 VTEC, Morphs Into 369 HP Swapped Bomb

4 Volkswagen e-Golf Raised from the Dead for Possibly Its Last Custom Project

5 Gullwing Doors for Pickup Trucks? Yes, They Do Exist for a Good Cause