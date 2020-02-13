Rosso Ferrari: How Scuderia Turned Color into Part of the Exclusive Brand

2020 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang Packs 825 Horsepower, Costs $128k

Limited to 50 units in North America, the Carroll Shelby Signature Series is not your typical Mustang. The price tag also happens to be on a different level, starting at $127,795 before options. 25 photos



When it comes to optional extras, you’re offered four choices. In addition to painted stripes, a rear-seat delete with a harness bar, and the matching car cover, Shelby American can sweeten the deal with a widebody package. Shelby American describes this bad boy as “the ultimate combination of unparalleled beauty and unbridled brawn.” The secret to those 825 horsepower hiding under the vented hood is a Whipple supercharging kit complementing the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine.The company claims that it had “spent the past two years carefully engineering and refining the car,” which sounds a little exaggerated. Considering that the 825-pony package and a few more go-faster upgrades are offered in other ‘Stangs like the Super Snake, what exactly makes this thing special?Carroll Shelby, of course! Branding aside, Shelby American paid attention to the car’s handling as well. Six- and four-piston brake calipers from Brembo, active suspension from Ford Performance, 20- by 11-inch forged aluminum wheels, and performance half shafts are just a few of the highlights. A short-throw shifter and six-speed manual are also worthy of mention, as well as the Borla exhaust system and additional brake cooling.The interior also feels different from your typical ‘Stang, featuring CSM badging, a Shelby gauge cluster, custom floor mats and sill plates, as well as snake skin-inspired leather upholstery from Katzkin. Because of the supercharger upgrade, Shelby recommends owners to fuel with 91-octane gasoline at the very least instead of 87 octane for the stock engine.“From its refined, yet functional styling to its poised handling and awesome power, this is the most polished performance car in Shelby American’s history,” said Shelby American president Gary Patterson. “With its performance capabilities, this Shelby is the automotive equivalent to a champion ultimate fighter who looks as good in a tux as he performs in the ring.”When it comes to optional extras, you’re offered four choices. In addition to painted stripes, a rear-seat delete with a harness bar, and the matching car cover, Shelby American can sweeten the deal with a widebody package.