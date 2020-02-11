6x4 Ford Ranger Looks Ready to Conquer the Aussie Outback

There’s a reason pickup trucks are so popular in Australia, but what happens when a mid-sizer’s versatility simply isn't enough? One solution would be to ring the likes of Six Wheeler Conversions for an additional axle and a custom-made tray.
Based in Queensland, the converters have finished one of their first builds of 2020 for a young family from New South Wales who lives on the road pretty much all of the time. Camping With Cubs is the name of the Lyons family’s outdoorsy project, “exploring Australia one day at a time in a 2017 Ford Ranger pulling a 2017 Jayco Outback Basestation Toy Hauler” that’s affectionately called the Cub Keeper.
As you can tell from the photo gallery, their Ranger is a dual cab with a snorkel on the right-hand side, a roof rack, and all-terrain tires. The addition of the third axle helps with the payload as well as the length and width of the tray. A pair of plastic fender flares up front, auxiliary lights, a bull bar, and the deletion of the front bumper are a few other highlights of the Camping With Cubs six-wheel pickup.
Six Wheeler Conversions also works on single cabs and space cabs, as well as different brands of trucks. Since 1985, the company has converted everything from the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series to the Volkswagen Amarok with the 3.0-liter V6 TDI engine, the Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50, Holden Colorado, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Patrol, Ford Maverick, as well as the Nissan Navara.
It should be mentioned that six-wheeled conversions from these guys are 6x4. The reason a lazy axle is utilized is simple. Greater articulation is preferred in the Outback, and the ease of maintenance reduces servicing time and running costs. The GVM increases to 5,945 kilograms (13,106 pounds) on a Light Rigid license, and towing capacity improves to 4,500 kilograms (9,921 pounds).
The lazy axle system also acts as a pivot over rough terrain. When one wheel goes up, the other comes down. In regards to pricing, we do know how much the Amarok 6x4 costs. Back in June 2018, the starting price for the six-wheeled Volkswagen was 79,000 Australian dollars or 53,010 American dollars at current exchange rates.
