Ford's Troller T4 Gains TX4 Off-Road Version, It's Built in Brazil

Troller Veiculos Especiais may not come as a familiar nameplate to North Americans, but the Brazilian manufacturer already offers the Baby Bronco that Ford will reveal this year for the U.S. and Canada. The four-wheel-drive utility vehicle is, as a matter of fact, better in off-road scenarios because it rides on a body-on-frame platform.
The Bronco Maverick is related to the Escape compact crossover, meaning that it’s a unibody based on the C2 architecture. The Troller T4, on the other hand, borrows a few bits and bobs from the global Ranger – codenamed T6. The question is, what’s new for 2020?
Over the bone-stock specification, the TX4 adds a six-speed automatic transmission instead of a three-pedal setup. The gearbox is borrowed from the Ranger, and the locking rear differential also means business off the beaten path. Drive, Sport, and Manual transmission modes are featured, along with a button on the center console that locks the rear diff.
Exclusive content also includes vinyl seats with orange stitching, TX4 branding inside and out, “super white lamps” and Hella LED auxiliary lights, a snorkel, steel bumpers and side steps, as well as bi-color paintwork. The exterior can be had in Naval Blue combined with Trancoso Brown, Maragogi Green, and Frosted Silver. As for the tires, they're 245/70 by 17-inch rubber from Pirelli, namely Scorpion all-terrain tires.
Dual-zone automatic air conditioning is standard too, along with power windows and side mirrors, a trip computer, split-folding rear seats, double-glass sunroof, and an alarm. As far as infotainment solutions are concerned, the TX4 makes do with a 6.75-inch touchscreen by JBL Harman. The Smart Car Drive system includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Priced at 167,530 reais (approximately $39,200 at current exchange rates), the TX4 comes with a 3.2-liter turbo diesel with five cylinders on deck. Yours truly has tested this engine in the 2019 Ranger for Europe, and the Duratorq doesn’t disappoint either. As a side note, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel is torquier and more responsive to your right foot's input thanks to the 10-speed automatic transmission.
The engine in the Troller is rated at 197 horsepower (200 PS) and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque, which is adequate for a compact-ish overlanding vehicle. As it happens, the Duratorq’s specifications mirror those of the Ranger from the Old Continent.
