Ford Mustang Mach-E Shelby GT500 Rendered, Challenges Tesla Model Y Performance

At 4.7 meters long, the Mustang Mach-E is comparable to the footprint of the Model Y . But while Tesla has a performance option with a dual-motor setup, the Ford Motor Company makes do with the GT Performance AWD. 32 photos



Ford plans to start building the Mustang Mach-E this fall for the 2021 model year in Cuautitlan Izcalli instead of a U.S. facility, which is somewhat curious given that General Motors is bringing back the Hummer as an electric pickup truck in Detroit Motor City. Regardless of origin, a question has to be posed.



Going forward, will Ford Performance treat us to a surprise?



Officially speaking, we don’t know and FoMoCo hasn’t made any comments in this regard either. But the pixel artist known as



The go-faster stripes, black wheels, red brake calipers, and rear wing level up the crossover’s appearance, but the gaping mouth, front air intakes, and heat extractors on the frunk seem out of place. Opening up the front fascia to such an extent would bring the range estimate down, and the



Having mentioned the front trunk, did you know that Ford has demonstrated its versatility by packing dipping sauce and more than 1,000 hot wings in the storage area? The plastic lining and drain can turn the frunk into a drinks cooler as well.