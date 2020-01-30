2020 Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range, Performance Now Rated at 315 Miles

When Elon Musk presented the Model Y with great pomp and circumstance and to much critical acclaim, the Model 3-inspired crossover with the rear-wheel-drive option was capable of 300 miles on a full charge. Dual-motor versions were rated at 280 miles, but now, the estimate has been upgraded to 315 miles.
Ladies and gents, the Model Y AWD is the world’s most efficient SUV for the 2020 model year! Tesla quotes “continued engineering progress” for this pleasant surprise, although software had an important part to play as well.
It’s hard to believe that Tesla has physically redesigned the electric motors or battery control module in such a short amount of time, more so when U.S. deliveries are expected to start in February 2020. To this effect, the automaker’s programmers may have come up with better code for the software.
Tesla also compares the Model Y AWD against the Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic, Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD, and Audi e-tron quattro. The chart lists these electric crossovers and their EPA miles per kWh, which can be more easily translated to energy efficiency. Tesla offers a little more than four EPA miles per kWh while the Jaguar is next in line with 2.75 or thereabouts.
Heading over to the U.S. configurator of the Model Y, the fine print reads “first deliveries begin in March 2020” although the first customer vehicles have already been produced at the Fremont factory in California. Only the dual-motor drivetrain is listed at the time of writing, and the purchase price (excluding potential savings) is $52,990 for the Long Range and $60,990 for the Performance.
The lesser of the two versions is capable of 4.8 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 135 mph. Level up to the Model Y Dual-Motor Performance, and you’re treated to 3.5 seconds and 145 miles per hour. But wait, there’s more! Opt for the Performance Upgrade – which doesn’t cost a cent – and Tesla increases the top speed to 155 mph, adds 21-inch Uberturbine wheels, performance brakes with red-painted calipers, aluminum alloy pedals, and lowers the suspension.
Customers who want the Model Y Standard Range will have to wait until early 2021 for Tesla to kick off production.
$TSLA "Due to continued engineering progress of the Model Y all-wheel drive (AWD), we have been able to increase its maximum EPA range to 315 miles, compared to our previous estimate of 280 miles. This extends Model Y's lead as the most energy-efficient electric SUV in the world.— Daniel Sparks (@danielsparks) January 29, 2020