2022 Ford Mondeo / Fusion Successor Codenamed CD542, Features Rear Leaf Springs

We’ve been hearing for years that Ford won’t replace the Fusion and Mondeo per se, but come up with an Audi A4 Allroad-style station wagon that would take on the likes of the Subaru Outback. At long last, an internal document from Ford of Europe reveals the codename of the car as well as the rear suspension’s design. 14 photos



Previous generations had coil springs, a setup that offers both ride comfort and more predictable handling. The transverse leaf spring rear axle, on the other hand, isn’t a downgrade considering that Volvo still utilizes it for the XC90 mid-sized crossover utility vehicle. This type of suspension also helps in terms of packaging, allowing Ford to integrate a lithium-ion battery pack under the trunk’s false floor.



A plug-in hybrid sounds likely if you remember the Mondeo and Fusion are already available with two levels of electrification. Expected to be called Mondeo Active and Fusion Active, the yet-to-be-detailed model will retain the front- and all-wheel-drive architecture of the outgoing generation. The big question is, will Ford go forward with an evolution of the CD4 or utilize a



Introduced by the fourth-generation Focus in Europe, the C2 vehicle architecture can handle anything from 1.0- and 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbos to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Focus ST. Matched with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, the C2 also serves as the building block for the Kuga (a.k.a. Escape in the United States) and soon-to-be-revealed Baby Bronco utility vehicle.



