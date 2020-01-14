This Is the Hyundai You'll Be Soon Flying

2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package Now Available With Integrated Winch

The F-Series is a capable workhorse even in half-ton flavor. Level up to the Super Duty, and you’re presented with off-road capability as well if you’re willing to splash on the Tremor Off-Road Package 19 photos



“Having a winch specially designed to our Built Ford Tough standards gives our hard-working Super Duty customers yet another tool to extend this truck’s capabilities whether at work or on the trail,” said Ron Meredith, truck vehicle personalization planning manager. The winch has been designed with crash-safety standards in mind, which is why Ford mounts it behind the steel bumper. This also provides optimized airflow on the highway.



The cable is of the high-tensile, abrasion-resistant synthetic type. A cordless remote control also makes this winch a first in the segment. $3,000 is the asking price for this option, and Ford Performance Parts will open the order books for the Warn winch in mid-2020 for the 2020 model year.



Turning our attention back to the Tremor Off-Road Package, the Super Duty with this upgrade has to be either an F-250 or F-350 with the 7.3-liter Godzilla gasoline engine or the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel. Compatible trim levels include the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and the Platinum.



Manufactured in Kentucky and Ohio, the Super Duty Tremor has a tow rating of up to 15,000 pounds for conventional trailers. Gooseneck trailers and the Power Stroke V8 level up the rating to 21,900 pounds. Customers who opt for the



Godzilla V8 can expect a payload capacity of up to 4,210 pounds.

Also available as a chassis cab, the 2020 Ford Super Duty can be yours from $33,705 for the F-250 XL regular cab with the 6.2-liter SOHC two-valve V8 with flex-fuel technology. The F-450 Limited kicks off at $90,530, featuring the Power Stroke turbo diesel as standard.

