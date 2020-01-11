Toyota Yaris Rendered as a Crossover, Looks Like a Mazda Copy

3 Euro-Only "Baby" Ford Mustang Mach-E May Be Twinned With Volkswagen's ID.3 EV

1 Ford Sales Figures Confirm Passenger Cars Are No Longer Popular in the U.S.

More on this:

1968 Bullitt Ford Mustang GT 390 Driven By Steve McQueen Sells For $3.4 Million

Some people like Herbie, others are more into the Supra from the Fast and the Furious. Still, the Highland Green pony car from Bullitt with Steve McQueen behind the wheel is that little bit more special for all the right reasons. 14 photos







Fast-forward to 2020, and Mecum's Kissimmee auction has set a new record for Mustangs with a winning bid of $3.4 million. That’s right; you’re looking at the world’s most expensive ‘Stang! Considering that the GT 390 used to retail at around $3,500 back then ($25,870 nowadays when adjusted for inflation), you could say that those $3.4 million are somewhat way too over the top.



On the other hand, do consider this car’s history and the A-lister who sat in the driver’s seat while shooting one of Hollywood’s most memorable chases. The GT 390 also stood hidden for a few decades, a period of time when many enthusiasts thought that the vehicle was scrapped to a junkyard or lost altogether.



Robert’s son – Sean – brought the car back to working order in 2018 with the introduction of



The Ford Motor Company supplied the producers of the 1968 action thriller with two examples of the GT 390, featuring back-to-back serial numbers. Equipped with the 325-horsepower V8 engine and four-on-the-floor transmission, the cars were modified with straight pipes instead of transverse mufflers, more aggressive cylinder heads, and electronic ignition among plenty of other goodies. The hero car – driven by the King of Cool in Bullitt – was sold to a Warner Bros. employee by the name of Robert Ross. The other car – which was used for stunts – was beyond repairable. McQueen tried to buy the surviving GT 390 from a gentleman called Robert Kiernan, but the owner politely turned down the Hollywood superstar on more than one occasion. Tough luck, Steve!Fast-forward to 2020, and Mecum's Kissimmee auction has set a new record for Mustangs with a winning bid of $3.4 million. That’s right; you’re looking at the world’s most expensive ‘Stang! Considering that the GT 390 used to retail at around $3,500 back then ($25,870 nowadays when adjusted for inflation), you could say that those $3.4 million are somewhat way too over the top.On the other hand, do consider this car’s history and the A-lister who sat in the driver’s seat while shooting one of Hollywood’s most memorable chases. The GT 390 also stood hidden for a few decades, a period of time when many enthusiasts thought that the vehicle was scrapped to a junkyard or lost altogether.Robert’s son – Sean – brought the car back to working order in 2018 with the introduction of the third Bullitt Edition Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show. 2020 is the final model year of the most powerful GT-based ‘Stang you can buy from your nearest dealership, and pricing starts at $47,705 excluding destination.