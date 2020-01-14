2020 Audi A4 Starts from $37,400, S4 is $50,000

AWD

The refresh we're talking about brings the A4 in line with the styling of bigger models, such as the A6 and A8. It gets cleaner headlights and lower grille design, among other tweaks.The 2020 Audi A4 range kicks off from $37,400 plus $995 for destination and handling. This gets you into an A4 40 TFSI model, packing a 2-liter turbocharged engine that produces only 188 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm).This is way lower than a base 3 Series and more in line with the cars from the class below. Plus, the A4 is never as swift as its RWD rivals.Strangely, you can option this base engine from the base Premium all the way to a $46,950 Prestige model.Want more power? No problem, Audi says. the A4 45 TFSI starts from $40,900. Part of the $3,500 price increase is due to the quattrothat's being added, but also a more potent 2-liter with 248 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. Supposedly, this one will do 60 in 5.6 seconds.Despite the wagon market looking increasingly small, the A4 allroad is still available for 2020. It starts at $44,600 and comes with the same engine+quattro mentioned above. A 35mm suspension bump and black body cladding give it a slight off-road edge.And finally, we have the S4 sedan, which for 2020 starts from $49,990 plus destination. However, since you're already spending top dollar, you might as well have it with the nicer seats and features of the Prestige trim for $58,350.In Europe, the S4 (and all the S models up to the S7) is powered by a 3.0bi-turbo. But America still gets a 3.0 TFSI making 349 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque on premium gas.