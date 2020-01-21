2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition Package Costs $31,000, Features 650-HP V8

If you take a look at the F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4x4 with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 on the U.S. configurator, your most affordable configuration boils down to $51,275 including destination charge. Add $31,000 to that price, and your truck will morph into the 5.11 Tactical Edition.
Introduced for the 2020 model year, this package is all about the blacked-out look and aggressive fender flares. At $82,275 including the donor vehicle, Roush offers plenty of kit for that bundle of cash, including a TVS R2650 supercharger upgrade that provides 650 horsepower.
610 pound-feet of torque are also featured, along with a dual-tipped active exhaust system. Four settings are available, allowing the cat-back exhaust to operate in Touring, Sport, Off-Road, and Custom modes. The 33-inch General Grabber ATX tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels are teamed up with Fox 2.0 Off-Road Suspension, engineered to deliver a smooth ride on any surface while providing additional suspension travel.
The signature grille of the Roush F-150 is joined by three marker lights inspired by the Raptor. Customers are also treated to Roush puddle lamps, integrated accent lighting, premium leather, the U.S.A. flag on the headrests, a console vault, serialized plaque, a customized gauge cluster, and WeatherTech floor mats. As for options, the chase rack with Rigid SR Pro Series dual light bars is recommended for nighttime off-roading.
Every 5.11 Tactical Edition of the 150 that will ever be made comes with a hard case with foam insert, a LE EMT Multi-Tool, spare key fob, tactical pen, multi-tool money clip, range hat, U.S.A. flag patch, tactical duffle bag, and a certificate of authenticity. Last, but certainly not least, this truck can be had in two colors: Abyss Gray or the pictured Agate Black.
The question is, does the 5.11 make sense from a financial standpoint when compared to a Raptor with every optioned ticked off the list? Throwing pretty much every extra at it, a well-equipped Raptor with the EcoBoost V6 will set you back approximately $75,000 including destination charge.
