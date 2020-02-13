4 This 1996 Ford F-350 Has an Awesome and Quite Cheap Wooden Cabin in the Bed

European Ford Mustang Mach-E Revealed With 600 Kilometers of Electric Range

Following the grand reveal in U.S. specification, the Mustang Mach-E has now shown its European counterpart. As the headline implies, the most important takeaway is the 600-kilometer electric range. 8 photos kWh battery and rear-wheel-drive configuration. The range is estimated in accordance with the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, reflecting real-world performance much better than the New European Driving Cycle .



“85 percent of Mustang Mach-E customers” have pre-ordered this specification, which goes to show that range anxiety shouldn’t be taken lightly. When it comes to the Tesla Model Y, the most you can expect from the mid-sized electric crossover is 505 kilometers ( WLTP ) or



“Infrastructure is critical to helping consumers have the confidence to go electric, but we can’t do it on our own,” said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford ‘s European division. On the upside, charging for 10 minutes at 150 kW gives the Mustang Mach-E a range of 93 kilometers (57 miles).



Ford has invested in the IONITY consortium with the target to build 400 fast-charging stations in



European models benefit from specific tuning for the suspension, steering, electronic stability control, and all-wheel-drive system of the Mustang Mach-E 4 with two electric motors. Taking a look at the German-plated demo vehicle in the photo gallery further reveals gloss-black plastic on the wheel arches and side sills. So to speak, scratch marks will be inevitable.



