Volkswagen e-Golf Raised from the Dead for Possibly Its Last Custom Project

The e-Golf wasn't an exciting car. Not only was it based on the Volkswagen Golf, which is by definition one of the epitomes of boring cars (maybe somewhat undeservedly, but it is what it is), but it also had extremely underwhelming specs.
For an EV, the e-Golf was outdated the moment it came out roughly five years ago. It had a 35.8 kWh battery pack feeding a 134 horsepower electric motor and offering a maximum range of 125 miles (201 km). You weren't going anywhere far in an e-Golf, and you weren't going there quickly either.
The e-Golf's role was simple: it had to give Volkswagen something battery-powered to talk about until its first real EV came to market. That would be the ID.3 hatchback whose deliveries should start this fall, which means the e-Golf is now discontinued, hence the past tense we used when referring to it.
This would be the perfect time to tune one, right? Well, no, but that's what a man from Germany who owns both a tuning company (xXx Performance) and a dealership selling imported EVs (Seventy6cars) thought. Probably stuck with a gray-brown US-spec 2016 e-Golf that nobody wanted, the man decided to make the most of the situation and turn the undesirable EV into an image vector for both his companies.
The first thing you'll notice is the white film with black race-inspired decals advertising both xXx Performance and Sevety6cars that wraps the Golf's entire body. Then, there are the 19-inch 10-spoke wheels shod in 225/35 R19 Nexen tires which undoubtedly absolutely murder that already poor range. However, apart from their size, the other remarkable thing about them is the front two don't match the color of the rear ones. Not something you see every day, though basketball players have been doing it for years.
Further modifications include tinted rear lights with dynamic indicators, full LED headlights, a set of ST X coilovers for that lowered look as well as improved handling, and, according to Auto Motor und Sport, possibly even an unspecified boost in power since xXx Performance is known for doing that with various EVs, including the Golf.
The interior is a mix-match between a Golf GTE (the hybrid version of German's most beloved hatchback) and a few elements from the more recent standard Golf. The former gifted the checkered sports seats as well as the gear shifter and steering wheel, while the latter donated a digital cockpit and the 9.2-inch touchscreen.
All in all, it's not a bad look for the aging all-electric Golf. If only that range weren't half (or even less) of what it should be. We're sure lot of conservatives would be much more willing to buy into the whole EV revolution with a car wearing a comforting Golf body than the ID.3's funky design, but not with that dreadful range. Still, Volkswagen made its mind up, so that's what we're getting.
