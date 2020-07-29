Gullwing Doors for Pickup Trucks? Yes, They Do Exist for a Good Cause

This Camaro SS Is a SEMA Celebrity GM Ordered as a Pace Car

Toyota , for example, caters to this demographic in Japan with everything from the Yaris to the Prius Plug-In Hybrid and larger vehicles such as the HiAce minivan and Sienta seven-seat. Over in the United States, companies such asof North Carolina level up to full-size pickup trucks like the Silverado 1500.As the headline implies, these peeps take things one step further than Toyota by converting the ‘Rado with a gullwing-style door for easy access. Thanks to a hydraulic lift that loads or unloads the wheelchair, the Raleigh-based company is definitely worthy of the catchphrase it stands by - “Innovative Mobility.”Steve Kitchin, the founder of ATC and also a quadriplegic, was involved in an accident that changed his life forever. Having suffered a severed spinal cord, he came up with the idea of All Terrain Conversions after his wheelchair-accessible van fell completely apart in eight years of driving. With the help of an engineer friend, Steve decided that body-on-frame workhorses are the way to go.Capable of loading or unloading the wheelchair in 25 seconds, the ATC-converted Silverado 1500 also offers cover in inclement weather. Equipped with a manual backup, the gullwing door also happens to be extremely durable. All Terrain Conversions modifies trucks in such a way that every single one of them conforms to federal safety standards and meets all manufacturers’ warranties. ATC can also convert unibody vehicles such as the Chevrolet Traverse with a gullwing door, as well as body-on-frame SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon. The most affordable Silverado 1500 for the 2020 model year with these goodies is listed at $72,298 on the company’s website, a rear-wheel-drive RST with the 5.3-liter V8 engine and the Convenience Package. The Escalade mentioned a little earlier is the most expensive at $120,430.