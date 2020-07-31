Twin-Turbo C8 Chevrolet Corvette Engine Blown Up by Popular YouTuber

There are many aftermarket companies looking to enhance the General Motors LT2 naturally aspirated V8 - Hennessey, ProCharger, Extreme Turbo Systems just to highlight a few. The name of the game is adding turbo power – double turbo power to be more specific. And besides these household names there are countless other smaller custom projects revolving around the same idea.
When equipped with the optional Z51 package the big 6.2-liter V8 can churn out 495 hp and 470 lb. ft. (637 Nm) which pushes the 2020 C8 Corvette to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. More than enough for the casual user – but decidedly too little for the enthusiast crowd. Of course, with the Vette’s innate popularity, preparing a custom build is also an effective way to make yourself well known on social media.
Emelia Hartford was quite the car aficionado socialite even before she took delivery a few months ago of her 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette - but let us be honest and say her popularity took off even faster afterward. We have already discussed her trials and tribulations – the most important one having to do with the addition of a pair of Precision 62/66 ball bearing turbos.
Of course, she did not handle the build on her own – having a helping hand from Peitz Performance Tunes. And, after looking a bit through her video list we also found a dyno test revealing the build’s new maximum power standing at 539 hp and 609 lb. ft. – which are great figures considering we are dealing with a personal upgrade.
Of course, it is nowhere near the figures boasted by Extreme Turbo Systems or even the ProCharger build – and we can all imagine what Hennessey has in store for the mid-engine sports car. But we are not here to discuss the little versus big solution. We are here to talk about the proverbial blonde... errr, sorry. Let us redo that.
So, we can extrapolate what happens when you push, push, and push a custom solution. The result, in the end, will be a blown engine. And here we have the lucky winner in Emelia Hartford. As she adequately writes in the description of the video (embedded below) … the title says it all.
If you are here just for the actual engine blow we have to dissapoint you - it does not seem to happen live. Still, you can check for yourself the entire shenanigan starting at the 11-minute mark. At least the young lady does not seem deterred, and she even promises to rebuild and enhance the car's capabilities.
So, let us use this time the familiar stay tuned.
