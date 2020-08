It's impossible to look past the elephant in... front of the car, namely the bull bar adorning the nose of this 2016 Ford Mustang GT - this is obviously an element that will split opinions, more so than any other piece on the car.Looking past the said bit, we notice the overfenders of the 'Stang, which feature a floating design that easily sets them apart from the rest of the body.These are filled by custom wheels that show a multi-spoke design, while coming in a black finish. As for the non-existent gap between the two elements, this comes thanks to the fact that the Blue Oval toy have been gifted with air suspension - since the driver can change the ride height at the tap of a screen, there's no reason to fret over the usability of the setup.Note that the blacked-out headlights are "linked" by a carbon-look hood, one that features a massive power dome and side air vents.In fact, the entire upper section of the vehicle comes in a dark finish, as is the case with the lower body, with this obviously creating a stark contrast with the lively orange shade of the vehicle.The rear window louvers and joined by similar elements that decorate the rear side windows, while the custom trunk lid mixes the carbon look and a generous ducktail-style spoiler.And while one could've seen the massive lower rear apron coming, the elements sitting on the sides of the license plates, which used to hold a rear wing in place (check out the last Instagram post below), might just match that bull bar up front.