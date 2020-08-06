3 Are 4 Drag Races Enough for the Challenger Hellcat Redeye to Beat Tesla Model Y?

It makes us wonder just how far an engine can be pushed by a high-performance supercharger kit.

Here’s a Supercharged 2020 Ford Mustang with More Power Than a Shelby GT500





Let’s set things straight, Mustangs mean business! There’s absolutely no doubt they are among the most iconic vehicles ever produced and have been the world’s best-selling coupes for the past five consecutive years. Since introducing the sixth generation of Mustangs in 2015 and until the end of 2019, Ford has sold 633,000 units globally.



Personally, I dig every single model from the fifth generation onwards, and don't even get me started on the timeless classics from the golden age of muscle cars. I simply cannot even begin to imagine an automotive industry without these marvels.



The 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 is the most powerful of them all (in standard form, at least). Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine produces up to 760 hp and 7,500 rpm and 625 pound-feet (848 Nm) of torque, running on a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. To top it all off, the GT500 comes with track-ready brakes, suspension and tires.







Nevertheless, nothing in life comes for free. The Shelby would cost you $73,000 - nearly twice as much as the GT, just for the base package - so it isn’t exactly something most of us will be able to afford anytime soon.







Besides these outstanding machines, the dealer also offers a package they call Project M, consisting of a supercharged 2020 Ford Mustang GT with an astonishing four-digit horsepower figure!



Their base vehicle will pack an array of delicious features, such as six-piston Brembo front brakes, staggered 19-inch rims, a K brace and strut tower brace. From here, the customers may choose one of two ways to achieve a colossal 1,000 hp (yes, you read that right).







Alternatively, one may opt for a D1X Procharger Stage 2 high output intercooled tuner kit with pulleys for 93 octane and E85. MMR intake manifold runner control lockouts, a race intercooler and a Big Red blowoff valve will also be found on the powerplant. Furthermore, this package will also be provided with GT350 mass airflow tubing and straight cut gears.



The price for all this sweet mechanical goodness? A highly accessible $54,995. On top of this base package, Lebanon Ford Performance also offers a variety of upgrades for the suspension, exhaust and clutch kits. Supercharged Mustang GTs are phenomenal, but adding another number to a car's power output numbers is a different story.

