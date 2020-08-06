2021 Ford Bronco Rendered Back to the Past Looks Like Adults Reliving Childhood

Judging by the looks, specs and the few first-hand accounts, it seems the modern reimagining of the Blue Oval trail machine – the 2021 Ford Bronco – will live up to its predecessor’s name. Nothing is ever perfect, of course, but striving to be as close as possible is a close second. But people, especially with a product they like, always find ways to yearn for more. Such as reliving their childhood at adult age.

114 photos