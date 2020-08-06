2021 Ford Bronco Rendered Back to the Past Looks Like Adults Reliving Childhood

Judging by the looks, specs and the few first-hand accounts, it seems the modern reimagining of the Blue Oval trail machine – the 2021 Ford Bronco – will live up to its predecessor’s name. Nothing is ever perfect, of course, but striving to be as close as possible is a close second. But people, especially with a product they like, always find ways to yearn for more. Such as reliving their childhood at adult age.
This is exactly what the 2021 Ford Bronco triggers – memories of dear old times, and the company specifically pushed towards triggering such feelings into the targeted audience. It is only logical to tap into the huge reservoir of people who grew up with their parents’ Bronco on the driveway. They will probably feel way more motivated to do the same for their offspring.
But what happens when fans are so hooked up in the past, they need their brand-new Bronco to keep its modern internals and change the looks to something aking to a 1970s or 1980s post card? Well, we just need to wait for the 2021 model to hit the dealerships (June of next year, according to the latest intel) and then see the aftermarket specialists unleash their many talents on the new off-roader.
The only problem is we are still around a year away from that moment, and in 21st century patience terms, it is like embarking on a journey from Earth to Mars on a bike. Digital power to the rescue, because after all we live in a time when everything really is possible – at least on a virtual level.
Coming across a modern Bronco that has turned an LED to the past is not that hard: artist Kevin Foutz, part of the Ford Bronco 2021 Facebook group, did exactly that. More importantly, in his unofficial rendering batch he brought back some of the best and most untamed graphics the Blue Oval once offered on the Broncos of old.
And we have to say those wild graphics definitely look spot on the 2021 reincarnation, albeit we also must point out they work so well because the render includes a small wheelbase extension over the 2-door's official figure. Perhaps Ford should have thought about that prior to the release – we have seen quite a few fans complaining about the expected restrictions on cargo capacity.
