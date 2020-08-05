The Base 2021 Ford Explorer Is $540 Cheaper Than Its 2020 Sibling

When it launched last year, the all-new Explorer in the most basic specification was priced at $33,860 including the $1,095 destination charge. That made it $400 more expensive than the previous generation, but Ford has had a change of heart.
For the 2021 model, Ford Authority reports that price cuts are in store across the board. As the headline implies, the rear-wheel-drive base Explorer will be $540 cheaper or $33,320 including freight. What does mean, though, in addition to a better deal for those in the market for a mid-size utility vehicle?
At first glance, you may believe that the Blue Oval is trying to encroach on the more affordable Honda Pilot and other front-drive competitors. But frankly, the sales figures for the Explorer aren’t too great since the redesign.
From 250,690 units in 2018 to 184,653 last year, this fall is hard to digest if you’re a bean counter. From January to June 2020, the Blue Oval sold 101,149 units in the United States. Yup, the future doesn’t look good either.
Turning our attention back to pricing, Ford Authority has found out that the XLT in both rear- and all-wheel-drive are getting $2,925 price cuts. The Limited, on the other hand, will be reduced by a mind-boggling $3,670 for the incoming model year. As for the Hybrid in Limited spec, the RWD and AWD versions will be treated to $2,675 and $2,875 cuts over the outgoing models.
At the top of the spectrum, the ST high-performance utility vehicle that comes exclusively with all-wheel drive will be $2,135 while the luxury-packed Platinum will see its price cut by $3,770. But that’s not all. The pricing for the ever-popular Equipment Group 202A will cost $3,540 as opposed to $4,140.
For 2021, the Blue Oval plans to roll out new colors for the exterior as well as a few upgrades to the interior of the ST version. The XLT Sport will be added to the lineup, and chances are that the FX4 off-road package will also be introduced at some point to cater to whoever is interested in off-roading the unibody Explorer instead of the Bronco with the Sasquatch Package.
At first glance, you may believe that the Blue Oval is trying to encroach on the more affordable Honda Pilot and other front-drive competitors. But frankly, the sales figures for the Explorer aren’t too great since the redesign.
From 250,690 units in 2018 to 184,653 last year, this fall is hard to digest if you’re a bean counter. From January to June 2020, the Blue Oval sold 101,149 units in the United States. Yup, the future doesn’t look good either.
Turning our attention back to pricing, Ford Authority has found out that the XLT in both rear- and all-wheel-drive are getting $2,925 price cuts. The Limited, on the other hand, will be reduced by a mind-boggling $3,670 for the incoming model year. As for the Hybrid in Limited spec, the RWD and AWD versions will be treated to $2,675 and $2,875 cuts over the outgoing models.
At the top of the spectrum, the ST high-performance utility vehicle that comes exclusively with all-wheel drive will be $2,135 while the luxury-packed Platinum will see its price cut by $3,770. But that’s not all. The pricing for the ever-popular Equipment Group 202A will cost $3,540 as opposed to $4,140.
For 2021, the Blue Oval plans to roll out new colors for the exterior as well as a few upgrades to the interior of the ST version. The XLT Sport will be added to the lineup, and chances are that the FX4 off-road package will also be introduced at some point to cater to whoever is interested in off-roading the unibody Explorer instead of the Bronco with the Sasquatch Package.