Supercharged Honda K24 Engine Makes This Lotus Exige a Proper Screamer

In production since 2000, the Exige first featured a 1.8-liter Rover four-cylinder engine. Lotus soon leveled up to Toyota powerplants, both free-breathing and supercharged mills. This fellow here, however, is a little bit more special.
Uploaded on YouTube by the HillClimb Monsters channel, this 350-horsepower Exige S2 competed until 2016 in the hands of Piotr Soja. The midship sports car features a K24 from Honda, an engine that ran from 2001 to 2012 in models such as the CR-V, Accord Type-S, Odyssey minivan, Element, as well as the Acura TSX.
In its most potent application, the 2.4-liter developed 205 horsepower while the maximum torque rating achieved by Honda is 171 pound-feet of torque. Not bad for an aspirated engine, but a supercharging system can do better in every respect.
The widebody kit “developed over 5 years until its final form” is hiding an 800-kg curb weight, which is absolutely insane if you consider the power-to-weight ratio. “Although it hasn't competed now for quite some time, it is still a mighty impressive machine and a pretty unique one too,” said HillClimb Monsters.
For reference, the Exige Series 2 with the 1.8-liter Toyota engine is heavier than this one-of-a-kind build with a sequential transmission instead of a good ol’ H-pattern manual. The video further reveals how easy it is to carve corners with the K24-swapped Exige, which further boasts wider tires for a bit more grip as well.
At the present moment, the most over-the-top Exige in production is the Cup 430. From 3.5 liters of Toyota V6 and a supercharging kit, Lotus has extracted 430 horsepower and no fewer than 325 pound-feet of torque. On the downside – if you can call it that – the British sports car tips the scales at 1,093 kilograms (2,410 pounds) because it’s a street-legal model entitled to wear plates.
As expected of a lightweight machine, the Cup 430 doesn’t come with a stereo or air conditioning. Opting for those would also hike the price beyond 100,000 pounds sterling, which is a lot of money when you think about it.
