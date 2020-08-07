4 First 2016 Camaro SS to Pull 9s Quarter Mile Is High on Nitrous, Breaks Rear Axle

Streetside Classics is no stranger to selling some of the world’s most iconic vehicles.

This 1972 Dodge Challenger Restomod Means Business





Neither am I, so let’s have a look at the majestic



Although it may not be quite as popular as the legendary Dodge Charger, it remains just as timeless and impressive! The first Challengers hit the tarmac in 1970 and were available as two-door hardtops, convertibles or Special Editions. Base models were provided with 3.7-liter inline-six engines, while the Special Editions featured a 5.2-liter V8 powerplant.



However, their R/T counterparts were far superior. These Challengers on steroids had 6.3-liter Magnum V8s that produced a solid 335 hp, but optional mills with even higher power output figures were also available. For instance, the Challenger R/T could be fitted with a 7.0-liter Hemi, which would boost numbers all the way up to 425 hp at 5,000rpm and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm.







In 2008, Donna Robbins opened the first Streetside Classics showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina, “armed with a customer-oriented business philosophy and a clear vision for success.” Today, Streetside Classics has expanded to multiple major U.S. cities and is regarded as one of the most successful collector car dealerships in the industry.



“We operate under the principles of doing business fairly and with the understanding that our customers are the lifeblood of the business. Much of our success comes from the relationships formed with buyers and sellers around the world who have joined us on this incredible journey and made Streetside’s rapid growth possible.”



Browsing their inventory, you’ll run into a huge selection of jaw-dropping restomods, including a 1967







Performance wise, it comes with a 7.2-liter Magnum V8 RB engine block that received a plethora of new components and improvements, including Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads, MSD ignition, new bearings and a three-row aluminum radiator. This powerplant will now deliver as much as 482 hp through a Torqueflite A727 three-speed automatic transmission.



The Challenger’s 18-inch (45.72 cm) front and 20-inch (50.8 cm) rear Foose alloy wheels are accompanied by a Hotchkis performance suspension and Wilwood disc brakes to ensure a steady ride. Basically, it’s the retro model we all love, but with considerable improvements in almost every area.



