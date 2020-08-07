This 1972 Dodge Challenger Restomod Means Business

Growing tired of restomodded muscle cars that look as if they’ve just come out of the factory?
Neither am I, so let’s have a look at the majestic Dodge Challenger.
Although it may not be quite as popular as the legendary Dodge Charger, it remains just as timeless and impressive! The first Challengers hit the tarmac in 1970 and were available as two-door hardtops, convertibles or Special Editions. Base models were provided with 3.7-liter inline-six engines, while the Special Editions featured a 5.2-liter V8 powerplant.
However, their R/T counterparts were far superior. These Challengers on steroids had 6.3-liter Magnum V8s that produced a solid 335 hp, but optional mills with even higher power output figures were also available. For instance, the Challenger R/T could be fitted with a 7.0-liter Hemi, which would boost numbers all the way up to 425 hp at 5,000rpm and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm.
In 2008, Donna Robbins opened the first Streetside Classics showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina, “armed with a customer-oriented business philosophy and a clear vision for success.” Today, Streetside Classics has expanded to multiple major U.S. cities and is regarded as one of the most successful collector car dealerships in the industry.
“We operate under the principles of doing business fairly and with the understanding that our customers are the lifeblood of the business. Much of our success comes from the relationships formed with buyers and sellers around the world who have joined us on this incredible journey and made Streetside’s rapid growth possible.”
Browsing their inventory, you’ll run into a huge selection of jaw-dropping restomods, including a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, 1966 Pontiac Lemans Sports Coupe, and even a damn 1929 Ford Roadster.
1972 Dodge Challenger that just so happens to be one of my personal favorites in their range. It is finished in a combination of Hemi orange and black that suits it perfectly, comes equipped with modern LED taillights and carbon fiber seats, besides various other adaptations for increased safety and comfort.
Performance wise, it comes with a 7.2-liter Magnum V8 RB engine block that received a plethora of new components and improvements, including Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads, MSD ignition, new bearings and a three-row aluminum radiator. This powerplant will now deliver as much as 482 hp through a Torqueflite A727 three-speed automatic transmission.
The Challenger’s 18-inch (45.72 cm) front and 20-inch (50.8 cm) rear Foose alloy wheels are accompanied by a Hotchkis performance suspension and Wilwood disc brakes to ensure a steady ride. Basically, it’s the retro model we all love, but with considerable improvements in almost every area.
The best part about it? This 1972 Dodge Challenger can be yours for only $59,995, which is a pretty damn good for such an iconic classic, if you ask me!
