BMW 507 Virtual Restomod Switches to Modern V8 and Semi-Slick Tires

U.S. importer Max Hoffman is the man responsible for giving BMW the idea for the 507, but as it often happens with this outlandish designs, the project was a commercial failure. Nonetheless, what BMW saw as a failure has slowly but steadily turned into a blue-chip collectible with V8 power and a manual box.
Given its rarity and the connection it has to the Z8 mentioned in the opening paragraph, automotive concepts designer Abimelec Arellano decided to give the oldtimer a contemporary twist. “I wanted to keep the low, dynamic flow of the shapes, so the body is stock with a slight flare in the rear arches,” he explains.
A raked windshield, a Shelby Cobra-inspired trunk and plate holder, custom steelies with knock-off hubs, and semi-slick tires are a few other visual modifications. The icing on the cake, however, comes in the form of the free-breathing S62 engine.
Based on the M62, the M Division’s version of the V8 was used in the Z8, E39 generation of the M5, as well as two Ascari supercars – the KZ1 and later A10. Closer to 400 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque are more-than-adequate figures for a car as light as the 507, let alone for those rubber shoes.
“What do you think? This or a new Z4?” To answer Abimelec's question, definitely this rendering if I had the choice. Don’t, however, get your hopes up for a real-world project along these lines because nobody in their right mind would restomod the 507 for obvious reasons.
