BMW 507 Virtual Restomod Switches to Modern V8 and Semi-Slick Tires

The BMW 507 is an all time great in my book. Gorgeous design, no roof and a V8! sadly it was a flop, BMW expected to sell thousands, but only managed 252, so they are rare! 2 million dollar-rare in fact. That’s why you’re not very likely to see one resto-modded like this in real life, but at least we can dream with these renderings. Can you spot everything that I did to this 507? I wanted to keep the low, dynamic flow of the shapes, so the body is stock with a very very very slight flare in the rear arches, the windshield is raked, shorter and mounted lower, the bumpers are fitted tight to the body, the BMW trunk trim is gone in favor of a ‘65 Shelby Cobra light and plate holder. under the hood sits a BMW S62 V8, the one from the E39 M5, and the wheels are a set of custom steelies with knockoff hubs. Color wise, well, that was a bit hard but in the end I went with a combination of light green, gray and saddle leather on the interior (which is mostly stock). What do you think? This or a new Z4? . . . . . . . . #bmw #507 #roadster #v8 #s82 #m #motorsport #german #resto #mod #custom #convertible #green #hotrod #fast #m5 #bavarianmotorworks #3d #render

