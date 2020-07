BMW 5 Series, M5 and M5 Competition Look Delicious With M Performance Parts

The latest batch from the catalog includes the usual variety of premium exterior and interior elements, alloys, and performance-enhancing parts – all specified according to the exact needs of the recently facelifted 5 Series as well as the feisty M5 and M5 Competition The company has also announced the market availability of the midsize models starting this month alongside the new family of M Performance Parts – though some specific elements might not be available directly after the launch of the updated 5 Series family.Personalization options for the regular 5 Series include an M Performance front attachment on both sides and the M Performance front splitter, both made from carbon fiber. The owner then has two options for the kidney grille – a luxurious high-gloss black version or a sporty carbon fiber alternative.Even more carbon fiber can be commissioned in the form of M Performance exterior mirror caps, an M Performance Air Breather in the front fenders and understated M Performance side sill attachments. The rear gets treated to the Carbon or Pro Carbon spoiler alongside a new rear diffuser.Moving inside we can find new additions such as the sportier steering wheel with Alcantara inserts, an even more luxurious version fully clad in M Performance carbon/leather or carbon/Alcantara trim, or the Pro version which is reserved for the M5 / M5 Competition.The M Performance carbon shift paddles can be associated with any of the steering wheel options while the carbon M Performance gear shift is again exclusive to the performance models. The latter can also benefit from the lowered stance brought with the M Performance sports suspension (no damper settings are changed, though).By the way, the coilover option drops the M5 and M5 Competition between 5 and 20 millimeters. Safety is enhanced via the optional sports brake system and the looks get a nip and tuck thanks to the 20-inch forged alloys that also sport a Ferric Grey matt finish on the Y-spoke design. The 5 Series get their own wheels – dual color 20-inch forged multi-spokes along with dedicated exhaust systems for the diesel powertrains.