Rendering Reimagines the Ford F-150 Raptor for the Next Generation

The F-150 may not be in the spotlight for the time being, as every car enthusiast’s attention seems to be oriented towards the 2021 Ford Bronco, and we can’t blame them.
Ford certainly deserves a great deal of credit for keeping extra busy and fully committed to meeting the market’s growing expectations. It is more than clear that the manufacturer is determined to remain on top of their game in the ever-changing and demanding automotive industry. Give ‘em some love, will you?
While the Bronco has everyone aching to hear more details about it, let’s not forget that Ford’s manager of truck communications, Dawn McKenzie recently said "there will be an all-new 2021 F-150 Raptor” but was hesitant on offering any more details. Aside from a few leaks, we’re left fairly clueless in the area of technical specs and can only dream of what the upcoming Raptor might possibly look like.
A number of rendering artists did just that and put their imagination to work, coming up with a variety of different concepts depicting their idea of what the future might hold. We certainly adore all the creativity and are pumped for more details from Ford down this line!
Mo Aoun, an automotive designer located in Seattle takes it slightly further by envisioning the F-150 Raptor in a more distant future. His renders neatly combine key elements of the current model with some considerable tweaks, resulting in one sweet piece of design.
Some iconic features of the existing Raptor adopted in the artist’s futuristic concept include rear graphics, the bold Ford mark to be found on the grille, and those 12-spoke wheels that never fail to stand out. The front underwent mostly subtle modifications, save for a ferocious boomerang-shaped redesign of the headlights and a sharper-looking grille, making it that much more menacing.
The concept’s author took a seriously edgy (no pun intended) approach with the bodywork on everything from the cabin, rear and even the side mirrors. It almost looks as if it could be made out of Lego. Now that’d be a set I’d want to build.
On its rear we notice additional cladding on the bumper and tailgate (hooray for more corners and edges!), contributing to the overall chunky, but satisfying feel of Mo Aoun’s daring design. Some interesting cutouts in the generously plastic-cladded bed allow for a couple of dirt bikes to comfortably fit within, despite the bed appearing to be relatively short.
Although the concept’s creator didn’t go as far as also considering what its powertrain might be, it would be sensible to assume that the engines rumored for the real truck would fit nicely under the hood of this rendering.
I personally think it’d sit well beside a new Bronco in a showroom or a Ford enthusiast’s garage. Just think about it, what a match!
Ford certainly deserves a great deal of credit for keeping extra busy and fully committed to meeting the market’s growing expectations. It is more than clear that the manufacturer is determined to remain on top of their game in the ever-changing and demanding automotive industry. Give ‘em some love, will you?
While the Bronco has everyone aching to hear more details about it, let’s not forget that Ford’s manager of truck communications, Dawn McKenzie recently said "there will be an all-new 2021 F-150 Raptor” but was hesitant on offering any more details. Aside from a few leaks, we’re left fairly clueless in the area of technical specs and can only dream of what the upcoming Raptor might possibly look like.
A number of rendering artists did just that and put their imagination to work, coming up with a variety of different concepts depicting their idea of what the future might hold. We certainly adore all the creativity and are pumped for more details from Ford down this line!
Mo Aoun, an automotive designer located in Seattle takes it slightly further by envisioning the F-150 Raptor in a more distant future. His renders neatly combine key elements of the current model with some considerable tweaks, resulting in one sweet piece of design.
Some iconic features of the existing Raptor adopted in the artist’s futuristic concept include rear graphics, the bold Ford mark to be found on the grille, and those 12-spoke wheels that never fail to stand out. The front underwent mostly subtle modifications, save for a ferocious boomerang-shaped redesign of the headlights and a sharper-looking grille, making it that much more menacing.
The concept’s author took a seriously edgy (no pun intended) approach with the bodywork on everything from the cabin, rear and even the side mirrors. It almost looks as if it could be made out of Lego. Now that’d be a set I’d want to build.
On its rear we notice additional cladding on the bumper and tailgate (hooray for more corners and edges!), contributing to the overall chunky, but satisfying feel of Mo Aoun’s daring design. Some interesting cutouts in the generously plastic-cladded bed allow for a couple of dirt bikes to comfortably fit within, despite the bed appearing to be relatively short.
Although the concept’s creator didn’t go as far as also considering what its powertrain might be, it would be sensible to assume that the engines rumored for the real truck would fit nicely under the hood of this rendering.
I personally think it’d sit well beside a new Bronco in a showroom or a Ford enthusiast’s garage. Just think about it, what a match!