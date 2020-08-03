Mercedes-AMG GT R by Carlex Design Is Fit for A Tattoo Artist

Ram 5500 by Adventure Trucks Is an Off-Road Condo With a 22,000-Wh Battery Bank

As far as Ram trucks are concerned, the 5500 Chassis Cab is one capable workhorse thanks to a maximum towing capacity of 35,220 pounds. However, this fellow can also be adapted into an expedition vehicle chock-full of bells and whistles. 22 photos



But that’s not all, oh no! Priced from $240,000 and $370,000, respectively, these conversions “are very maneuverable due to an 89-inch-wide body” and an overall length of 22 or 26 feet. The one-piece molded composite body features recycled closed-cell foam, which is environmentally friendly, light, and durable.



Both trucks carry 100 gallons of diesel for the



An electric dimmable skylight adds a bit of atmosphere to the living quarters, four LED lights on the cabover help with forward visibility at night, and a 16,500-pound electric winch can get you out of a difficult situation on the rocky trail. Off-road suspension upgrades such as Fox performance shock absorbers, an American Expedition Vehicles front bumper with fog lights, AEV front fenders, a raised air intake, and plenty of storage cabinets are highlights in their own right.



