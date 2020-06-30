autoevolution
Widebody Ram 1500 "Dirty Dodge" Rides Like a Drift Truck

30 Jun 2020, 18:51 UTC ·
by author pic
The Tesla Cybertruck was supposed to be the biggest debut of the year. But many have forgotten about that because of all the super-cool production trucks that are on the way, namely the big Ford F-150 reveal and the upcoming Ram Rebel TRX.
10 photos
Drift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck RenderingDrift Series Ram 1500 Truck Rendering
From around $60,000, Ram is going to offer potentially the coolest rig on the road, a combination of the ruggedness of the existing 1500 series and a Hellcat engine. Considering the Raptor only makes 450 horsepower (last model year), calling it TRX (sounds like  Tyrannosaurus Rex, right?) seems fitting.

Sports trucks are undeniably cool, and usually, they're also cheaper and more practical than muscle cars. But only the other day, we talked about the death of the Single Cab and how that used to be the go-to style for speed.

Besides all the names we dropped yesterday, we can also mention the Viper-engined Dodge Ram. In blue with a couple of white racing stripes, that was the coolest piece of 2000s metal and in many ways a predecessor to the TRX.

Now, old sports trucks were super-low and short, which is how they set all those speed records. And to bring back a little bit of that magic, we decided to post this interesting drift truck rendering from Brad Builds. He's got a magical set of over-fenders and plenty of ground effects to go with them.

The rear is particularly unusual, as you never see such an aggressive air diffuser and integrated exhausts on a truck. The extra-wide wheels look like Rays 6-spoke alloys, usually seen on drifting or racing Nissans, including official limited edition models. The funny thing is they really do make a 6-nut setup for trucks; it's just that nobody does drifting with them.

The one guy all our hopes are pinned on is Brad DeBerti. Last year, he unveiled a Toyota Tacoma sideways machine that was ambitiously powered by a NASCAR V8.


