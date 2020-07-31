Famed British Brand Mini Could Function on Level Five Autonomy - Concept

The MINI has been dear to us since its start in the '60s. The unmistakable small size and cute bodywork have even proven themselves on and off the track. But some people out there like it more than others. This seems to be the case with Arthur B. Nustas, an automotive designer currently working out of Japan.
He is taking the classic mini design and preparing it for a future not so far away. The way things are going, autonomous cars will be on our streets within our lifetime for sure, and it seems Nustas feels the same. So, like any self-respecting visionary, while everyone was indoors doing puzzles in lock-down, Nustas was designing the MINI X. But this is not just any MINI, the designs for it include full Level 5 autonomy.
This MINI concept offers us a look into one possible future for the company. The sleek and futuristic lines give the overall shape a look similar to the Concept-i by Toyota. The front wheel wells stay within the same height and width as the rear, giving it the boxy MINI look.
You won’t see any sort of exhaust tips on this sucker because it’ll most likely be electric, like 99.99% of all other autonomous vehicles. But whatever this car lacks in looks outside, it makes up for inside.
It is a two-door vehicle so access to all four passengers is done old school by moving one of the front seats forward. But as you can see, they aren’t old-school seats. There is nothing to fold forward as they look like bowls with seatbelts. Looking down at the base of the seat, we can spot a rail system that seems to offer this sliding ability. One neat thing that the X can offer is the ability for the front seats to pivot 180 degrees, turning the entire space into a lounge room.
The interior side panels for the doors include touch controls for changing songs or movies. Most likely for a few other functions too, but none have been determined yet.
The rear bench for the passengers looks like a pair of cushioned bar stools, set-up with padding on the walls of the vehicle to lean against. If you think about it for a sec, it’s a great way to maximize space as it removes the classic bench set-up and reduces weight as well.
There really isn't much else to go one for something like this until it seals a contract and prototyping begins, so it’s all open to your imagination.
These renderings have been set to several different tones and colors, but all with the same shape and functions. I personally like the army green one. How about you?
