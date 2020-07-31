Get the Reindeer Ready Because Santa’s Got Himself an Audi Sledge

autoevolution
Daniel Platek is a designer with one foot in the adult world and one in his childhood, bringing us a concept that gives a whole new spark to some of our memories.

We all know who Audi is. With a history in car production since the early 1900s, they’ve brought to us a wide range of vehicles, from bikes to Formula 1 cars and everything in between. But what happens when someone pays tribute to the four ring gods?

Well, I wouldn’t be writing about it if it hadn’t surprised me. But it is an actual idea that someone even ended up rendering. Here’s that story.

So, there’s this guy right. His name is Platek, Daniel Platek. He’s, like, this designer from London right, and he got really bored one Saturday morning after breakfast and started drawing. But he’s also, like, a kid at heart and stuff, and so he drew a sledge. A sledge with Audi stamped on top of it.

Yeah, I couldn’t believe it either. A big kid’s sled branded Audi. But this children's toy did bring a huge smile to my face. The images in the gallery transported me to a time when everything was simpler. A time when I was a kid, sliding down snow-covered slopes on nothing but a garbage bag or a trashcan lid.

This however is not a trashcan lid nor a garbage bag. This is the device that the cool kids own. I remember that when someone showed up with a sledge to our “spot,” that was the kid you were supposed to make friends with.

But those sledges were not like this. I don’t even think I could afford one like this even now, as an adult. Just look at it. You know darned well how that design functions on a slope. It’s the type of track that’s meant for speed. The parallelogram shape makes sure the track stays above the snow and is unhindered in its ability to pick up speed. Sure, you won't hit 60 mph (96 kph) on it and I don’t think you’d want to. If you think you do, you’ve never crashed into a tree at 25 mph (40 kph) on one of these. Or maybe you have and you’re just a “wee tad” masochistic.

Now, being a sledge, you won't see any statistics regarding engine size or torque. You won't find stats on top speed or about how fast it’ll take you from zero to sixty. It doesn’t have an interior and can only steer if you’ve mastered the techniques in the first 10 years of your life. If you haven't, stay off it. My own inner child knows how fast this thing can be and is even screaming at me that he wants one too. I'm more the masochistic type.

Now that we’re all grown up, we just have different toys. And I'm sure some of them could very well be an Audi vehicle or two. But if you are a die-hard Audi fan, and still feel like something is missing, give ol’ Platek an e-mail and see if you guys can get one of these things off the ground.

My opinion is that Audi should kind of look into these types of gifts for their customers. It’s a good way to set up a sale for that future adult who might get this toy for Christmas. But then again what do I know about the psychology of branding?

Now, it is just a sledge, so I'm sure Daniel would love to have someone who he can craft this concept for, commissioned of course. You got the concept bit, right? Good. Now go out and build your own.
