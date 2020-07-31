autoevolution
Every once in a while, we get a gift from life. Be it physical, be it conceptual. I feel we may have received such a gift here, today.

This Type 57 T Concept Looks So Good Even Bugatti Might be Tempted to Make It

I have the pleasure of presenting to you this Bugatti Type 57 T concept by Arthur B. Nustas. If you weren't a fan of Bugatti by now, give this ride a nice long look in the gallery. Maybe it’ll change your mind.

It was created with the Bugatti 57 SC Atlantic in mind, making it less of a speed demon and more a cruiser. The wonderfully sleek and dropped front end blends perfectly into the lifted rear. The overall shape holds true to the Bugatti dynamics. The front wheel wells lift slightly over the engine compartment giving it the 57 look. 

The silver side panels and front wheel wells are pinched between a matte black finish on the rest of the body. Most likely carbon fiber. The grill seems to be inverted but works with the car and still feeds the Bugatti look. The hood is split in two, and each piece lifts individually to expose the engine compartment, giving it a bat-wing look. Along the sides we can see exhaust pipes leading to the rear.

The rear of the concept comes off wide and forms a ledge over the exhaust pipes. A fin runs down the center of the car, from the grill to the fore mentioned ledge, much like on the Atlantic, but with a more modern design.

Missing are the rear Bugatti scoops. They have been removed from the frame, leaving large rear wheel wells as the attraction factor. This further empowers the wide bottom look. She’s got thin legs. 

The interior is decked out in classic Bugatti style. A white leather dashboard is supported by a carbon fiber frame. On the driver's side, you’ll see the classic Bugatti steering wheel design. The emblem sits at the center and two golden arms hold the wheel. Just in front you’ll find your gauges, push-start button, and speedometer.

To the right a carbon fiber center console allows you to control climate settings and includes something like a stick shift, even though paddle shifters are displayed on the steering wheel. The seats are white leather with classic Bugatti blue suede as accents. Some of the center console is also accented by this suede.

Inside the car we can kind of see where the exterior scoops disappeared. The driver and passenger are separated by a large scoop shape that makes up the center console. Each door panel is also composed of the same white-leather, suede, and gold trimming. The ever-present carbon fiber is thrown into the mix as the walls of the interior. 

Here's an example conversation you might have with your buds. A friend comes to see your newly acquired Bugatti. You show them the outside, explain the shape and accents, and then you open the doors to the interior. Laughing your friend asks, “Nice interior man, are those brass accents?” “Nope, its gold.” you answer. “I don’t believe you. What kind?” he asks. “Does it matter?” you answer with a straight face. After a second or two your buddy just stares at you blankly. He just realized you weren't joking about the gold bit.

I for one put up a vote for next year's model by Bugatti, and nominate this 57 T concept.
