The Bugatti Niniette 66 Doesn’t Need the Nurburgring to Hit Top Speed

Palmer Johnson is known as one of the world's most innovative yacht designers, known for building revolutionary hulls and fast yachts. They set their name in stone in 1979 by building the world's fastest yacht at the time.
Bugatti, on the other hand, is known for its fast luxury. By winning the first Monte Carlo GP in 193, it became known as a contender that isn't to be underestimated. Today, it still holds multiple speed records. Oh, and I'm sure you knew that Bugatti was once a boat builder.
But what happens when you put these two in the same room? Well, an icon is sure to spawn. And it did.
First off, don’t start thinking that what you see in the gallery is all you get. No. Anytime you spend some moolah on something like this, you’re sure to have an input and influence upon the final product. In the gallery you are seeing just one of the possible outcomes of the 66 variations.
When you first set your eyes on it, the rear of the 66 screams Bugatti. Have a look at the photo where the Chiron and Niniette are side by side. Pretty darned close huh? That’s what happens when masters of their craftwork together.
In charge of the hull build was the Johnson crew. Using materials like carbon fiber and other alloys allowed the Chiron shape to take hold. The rear of the vessel includes the signature Chiron scoops accented by a silver finish that swoops all the way to the bow, creating the vessel’s waterline.
Imagine this for a second. You’ve been working for the past three years, no weekends, to finally make your way to where you are now, Monaco 2020. But you’re just there for a private holiday with your spouse. You leave the bay about a mile or so out and stop the engine. No waves or clouds tonight. Just the moon, stars and her. She whispers to you “hot-tub” and without hesitation pushes you in fully dressed. Two clicks later, the fireplace is on and jazz in the background. With a glass of wine in hand she begins to sway.
Below you’ll find the private suite and lounge. I must say, I’ve never seen more carbon fiber furniture in my life. From the stairs that lead you to your bedroom, to dining table and chairs, all carbon fiber. A suede leather couch fills the space with plenty of room for you to dry off. Oh, and guess what the frame to the couch is made from, “Carbon fiber for the win!” Even the floor trim is carbon fiber. The walls of this interior are made to mimic the bodywork of the Chiron.
The propulsion is offered by two Man V8s – engines that push you into a top speed of 44 knots. You’re sure to wake your spouse if they’re sleeping down below.
If you’re interested to see what your own brain might dream up, the Bugatti website offers a “Design Your Own” page for the Niniette.
