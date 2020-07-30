Bugatti "Blade Runner" Is the Hypercar of the Future

These days, Bugatti plays the Chiron transformation game, with Molsheim's entire lineup being built around its core model. However, the digital realm aims to that the W16 proposal even further, which is why we end up with eye-catching renderings like the one sitting before us.
This pixel work portrays the fictional Bugatti La Voiture Blanche, which is the white version of the range-topping La Voiture Noire and then some. As such, digital artist Real Boris Boef Design, didn't simply switch the black look of the LVN to the other end of the non-color spectrum and called it a day. Instead, this Bug is loaded with custom touches and we'll zoom in on these below.
The Dutch artist added a widebody kit to the 1,600 horsepower machine. And it's worth noting that the meaty overfenders are filled by bespoke wheels. And while the ones at the back mix multi-spoke centers with generous, shiny lips, the front axle features Turbofan units - not unlike the wheels feature on the most recent Bugatti release, namely the Chiron Pur Sport, these suck air from under the vehicle, thus cooling the brakes and adding downforce.
The lower side of the vehicle has received an aero armor, with this appearing to add plenty of downforce. And while we're talking airflow manipulation, we should also mention the super-sized fin at the back, which reminds us of the Bugatti Vision GT, albeit without the latter's wing.
Last, but certainly not least, both ends of the hypercar feature the infinity light setup, which explains the nickname mention in the title above.
Now, the pixel master has come up with multiple angles of the Bug, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to feast your eyes on his work. And, while you do that, keep in mind the La Voiture Noire is the record holder for the most expensive new car, having been acquired for a whopping $18.7 million.
