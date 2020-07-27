Dive Under the Hood of the 20 MPG, 700 HP 1994 Bugatti EB 110 SS Le Mans

If Bugatti were a human, its name would have been carried by three generations – the Automobiles Ettore Bugatti born in 1909, Romano Artioli's Italian Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. version from 1987 and the current, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. iteration. There was just one middle child – the EB 110 SS, an offspring arriving during troubled times. And with just 139 examples produced, it was destined to become a collector’s car.

