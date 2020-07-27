Dive Under the Hood of the 20 MPG, 700 HP 1994 Bugatti EB 110 SS Le Mans

If Bugatti were a human, its name would have been carried by three generations – the Automobiles Ettore Bugatti born in 1909, Romano Artioli's Italian Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. version from 1987 and the current, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. iteration. There was just one middle child – the EB 110 SS, an offspring arriving during troubled times. And with just 139 examples produced, it was destined to become a collector’s car.
There is no surprise that California-based Mullin Automotive Museum chose to kick off its first social-media attempt at a YouTube series with the presentation of businessperson and philanthropist Peter W. Mullin’s 1994 Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport Le Mans (375 miles on trip gage!).
His Oxnard, California privately-owned museum is renowned for the fine choice of classic French cars – many of them belonging to the Bugatti brand. Among those 139 EB 110 examples Bugatti managed to produce this is no ordinary vehicle, either. According to Rick Eberst, the docent of the museum, this is one of just three Le Mans examples that were manufactured for prospective motorsport use.
It is capable of developing around 700 horsepower from its two-overhead cam aluminum V12. The 60-valve monster eats up more air through the model’s iconic five-bullet vents on each side and the 1994 version could deliver a 20-MPG fuel economy. The reason we started from the back, with the engine, is that Mullin’s new “Under the Hood” series is supposed to focus exactly on that.
But we can tell you the little presentation has more aces up its sleeve – such as the hidden Easter Egg from the cockpit part where Eberst kindly explains how the hypercar would ask the driver to “slow down” if driven too hard and the water temperature rose too fast... By the way, the series that kicked off with this gorgeous EB110 SS is set to continue every Friday for the next five weeks.
The upcoming episodes will feature other French gems: a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS “Goutte d’Eau” (on July 31st), the 1938 Dubonnet Hispano-Suiza H6B “Xenia” (next month on August 7th), the 1934 Avions Voisin Type C27 Grand Sport Roadster (come August 14th) and yet another Bugatti, the 1931 Type 50S (August 21).
