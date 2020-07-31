This Custom Ford Mustang Is Carbon Fiber Overdose

How the Need for a Child Seat Made the Extraterrestrial Car

The 2005 Ford Mustang GT is part of the fifth generation of the model, and it’s powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine that develops no less than 300 horsepower and allows for a 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) acceleration in just 5.6 seconds. 11 photos



Built by Maier Racing, this Mustang is an overdose of carbon fiber, and this is actually one of the things that contribute to its increased performance. Maier Racing installed carbon fiber flares, side skirts, spoilers, diffusers, a vented hood, a rear bumper, and fenders.



And of course, the carbon fiber obsession continues inside where you’ll find racing seats, inner door panels, and other parts made from the very same material.



As for the engine upgrade, the stock 4.6-liter V8 uses a Saleen supercharger with JBA shorty headers, a dual 2.5” exhaust system, and Dyno Max mufflers.



A video that Maier Racing published on YouTube shows the Mustang chasing a McLaren, and the garage explains that despite their car, having some 150 horsepower less than its ad-hoc rival, is still “a McLaren killer.”



The last rebuild was completed in November 2016, and since then, the car has been driven for just 500 miles (805 km). This brings the odometer to a little over 28,000 miles (45,000 km), so it’s a pretty low-mileage Mustang that has been used mostly for car shows.



As for the price of the whole thing, it’s pretty clear that given all the effort that has been put in getting this Mustang ready for action, it really can’t come cheap. And the



