Second-Generation Camaro Z28 Barn Find Has Been Sitting for 25 Years

A second-generation Camaro barn find is now being auctioned off online, and judging from the official listing, the car comes with both good parts and bad parts. 24 photos



For example, the wheel openings, and the bottom side of the fenders need to be replaced completely. But on the other hand, the floors and the frame are believed to be in very good condition.



According to the



“The floors and undercarriage, as well as the frame, are in great shape! Especially considering it hasn't been messed with over the years nor any attempts at restoring. This car is a time capsule and has not been on the road for the better part of the last 25 years,” the garage explains.



The Citrus Green finish also requires restoration, but while occasional rust spotted here and there, the paint job appears to be in good shape overall. As far as the interior is concerned, everything appears to be original here too, and while some improvements are needed, the condition is good, and all gauges are said to be working correctly.



As for the mileage, the odometer indicates 69,888 miles (112,473 km).



In case you’re wondering how much this Camaro costs, it all comes down to how many people are interested in it. The car is being auctioned off on eBay, and at the time of writing this article, the highest bid is $6,500. But with 9 days still left until the auction comes to an end and the interest in the Camaro growing, there’s a good chance it’ll end up a bit more expensive than that. The 1970 Camaro is a Z28, and it is powered by a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine developing 360 horsepower. Great Lakes Classic Cars, the garage that’s selling the Camaro, explains that the car runs and drives, but it still needs restoration, with fixes required in several key areas.For example, the wheel openings, and the bottom side of the fenders need to be replaced completely. But on the other hand, the floors and the frame are believed to be in very good condition.According to the eBay post, the car has been sitting for nearly 25 years, and it went out only occasionally.“The floors and undercarriage, as well as the frame, are in great shape! Especially considering it hasn't been messed with over the years nor any attempts at restoring. This car is a time capsule and has not been on the road for the better part of the last 25 years,” the garage explains.The Citrus Green finish also requires restoration, but while occasional rust spotted here and there, the paint job appears to be in good shape overall. As far as the interior is concerned, everything appears to be original here too, and while some improvements are needed, the condition is good, and all gauges are said to be working correctly.As for the mileage, the odometer indicates 69,888 miles (112,473 km).In case you’re wondering how much this Camaro costs, it all comes down to how many people are interested in it. The car is being auctioned off on eBay, and at the time of writing this article, the highest bid is $6,500. But with 9 days still left until the auction comes to an end and the interest in the Camaro growing, there’s a good chance it’ll end up a bit more expensive than that.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.